जागरूकता:विश्व स्ट्रोक दिवस पर साइकिल रैली को दी जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने हरी झंडी, बीमारियों से बचाव के लिए नियमित कसरत करें

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

विश्व स्ट्रोक दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में लोगों को इसके प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए सेहत विभाग ने साइकिल रैली निकाली। रैली को डीसी डॉ. शीना अग्रवाल ने डीसी दफ्तर के पास हरी झंडी देकर रवाना किया। डीसी ने कहा कि स्ट्रोक एक तरह के साथ दिमाग का अटैक है जो कि विश्व भर में हो रही अपंगता और मौतों का एक बड़ा कारण है। इससे बचने के लिए नियमित तौर पर कसरत करनी चाहिए और चिंता रहित सादा जीवन शैली को अपनाना चाहिए।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. रजिंद्र प्रसाद भाटिया ने कहा कि स्ट्रोक होने का प्रमुख कारण दिमाग के किसी हिस्से को खून की सप्लाई का रुक जाना या कम हो जाना है। जिसके साथ दिमाग के उस हिस्से को आक्सीजन और ज़रुरी तत्व नहीं मिलते इससे वह सेल खत्म हो जाते हैं। यह एक इमरजेंसी मेडिकल स्थिति होती है और समय पर इलाज के साथ दिमाग को होने वाले नुकसान और उससे होने वाले बुरे प्रभाव को कम किया जा सकता है।

स्ट्रोक का प्रमुख कारण ज्यादा खून के दबाव का होना, सिगरेटनोशी, दिल के रोग, शराब का सेवन, शुगर, मोटापा और ज्यादा कोलेस्ट्रोल की मात्रा आदि का होना है। इसके लक्षण में अधरंग, चेहरे का एक तरफ टेड़ा हो जाना, एक बाजू या टांग का कमजोर होना और बोलने में कठिनाई महसूस होना आदि होते हैं। स्ट्रोक से बचाव के लिए शारीरिक गतिविधियों के साथ-साथ पौष्टिक खुराक लेनी चाहिए। सिगरेटनोशी और शराब के सेवन से परहेज करना चाहिए। ब्लड प्रेशर और शुगर का इलाज करवा कर इसको नियंत्रण में रखना चाहिए।

यदि किसी को इस तरह की समस्या आती है तो तुंरत डाक्टरी सहायता लेनी चाहिए। रैली में डॉ. दविन्द्र ढांडा, डॉ. सुखविन्दर सिंह, डॉ. हरविन्द्र सिंह, डॉ. गुरपाल कटारिया, डॉ. बरिन्दर पाल, डॉ. अमरिन्दर सिंह, जगत राम, ट्रेफिक इंचार्ज रतन सिंह, परमवीर प्रिंस, तरसेम लाल, सीटी साइकिल क्लब से रजिंद्र कौशल, कुमार चंदन, लाडी वर्मा, राजेश गाबा, दलजीत सिंह, संजू, विशाल, वरुण, राजन अरोड़ा, राज आदि भी शामिल रहे।

