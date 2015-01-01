पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्ची काटे जाने के विरोध का मामला:दोआबा टैक्सी स्टैंड के पदाधिकारी रोडवेज जीएम से मिले, आश्वासन मिलने पर 4 दिन बाद धरना खत्म

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • टैक्सी स्टैंड पर 20 रुपए प्रति टैक्सी पर्ची काटे जाने के विरोध का मामला

दोआबा टैक्सी स्टैंड के पदाधिकारी व सदस्यों द्वारा जीएम रोडवेज सरबदीप सिंह के साथ मुलाकात की गई और उनके समक्ष टैक्सी चालकों से प्रति गाड़ी पर्ची लगाने की बजाए एकमुश्त राशि प्रति माह लगाने की मांग दोहराई गई। टैक्सी स्टैंड के पदाधिकारी रघुवीर सिंह ने बताया कि जीएम ने उनकी मांग को मानने का आश्वासन दिया है, जिसके चलते उन्होंने अपना प्रदर्शन स्थगित कर दिया है। यहां बता दें कि बस स्टैंड की देखरेख का प्रबंध रोडवेज डिपो प्रबंधन के पास चला गया है जिसके चलते प्रबंधन द्वारा टैक्सी स्टैंड पर प्रत्येक गाड़ी की पर्ची 25-30 रुपए लगाने की बात कही गई थी और इस बात को लेकर विवाद पैदा हो गया।

टैक्सी यूनियन के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा कहा गया कि वे बीते करीब 20-15 सालों से बस स्टैंड के पास स्थित स्थान पर टैक्सी स्टैंड चला रहा हैं, जिसके तहत उनकी तरफ से प्रति माह एक तय राशि बस स्टैंड का प्रबंध करने वाले ठेकेदार को दी जाती थी। मगर अब उन्हें प्रति गाड़ी के अनुसार फीस देने को कहा जा रहा है, जिसका वे विरोध करते हैं।

यूनियन की मांग एकमुश्त लिए जाएं पैसे

यूनियन के नेता रछपाल सिंह ने बताया कि वे बीते करीब 20-25 सालों से बस स्टैंड के टैक्सी स्टैंड की जगह किराए पर लेकर वहां अपनी गाड़ियां/टैक्सी खड़ी कर रहे हैं। तब किराया करीब 3 हजार रुपए तय हुआ था जो साल दर साल बढ़ कर 24 हजार रुपए किराया ठेकेदार एजेंसी को दिया दा रहा है। मगर नए प्रबंधन द्वारा हर गाड़ी को हर रोज 25-30 रुपये टैक्सी स्टैंड पर रोजाना टैक्सी खड़ी करने की एवज में देने की बात कही गई थी। मगर अब हालात यह हैं कि वे यह प्रति दिन की राशि नहीं अदा कर सकते।

वे सभी चालकों से करीब 24 हजार रुपये महीने का इकट्‌ठा करके दे सकते हैं, जबकि प्रति गाड़ी रोजाना की पर्ची उन्हें महंगी पड़ेगी। इस दौरान उनके साथ हरनेक सिंह, देसराज, बलजिंदर सिंह भी मौजूद रहे। उधर, रोडवेज के जीएम सरबदीप सिंह ने कहा कि टैक्सी स्टैंड के प्रतिनिधियों द्वारा उनके साथ मुलाकात की गई व अपनी मांग रखी गई। उनकी तरफ से सरकार के निर्देशों के आधार पर कार्रवाई करने की बात कही गई है। जिसके तहत गाइडलाइन के अनुसार टैक्सी चालकों से फीस वसूली जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि बैठक के दौरान मामले को लेकर विस्थार से चर्चा हुई है।

