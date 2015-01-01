पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुछ तो राहत मिली, मगर चिंता बरकरार:38 से 67 दिन पर पहुंची कोरोना संक्रमितों की दोगुना होने की दर

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • डेथ रेट 3.4% जो प्रदेश की औसत से भी 0.2 % अधिक

जिले में कोरोना मरीजों का डबलिंग रेट (मरीजों के दो गुणा होने में लगने वाला समय) 67 दिन पर पहुंच गया है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद कोरोना का खतरा अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। जिले में डेथ रेट अभी भी काफी अधिक है। ऐसे में लोगों को लगातार सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। जिले में कोरोना के मामले 2000 को पार करते हुए 2049 पर पहुंच गए हैं। हालांकि अक्टूबर के बाद से कोरोना के मामले लगातार गिर रहे हैं, लेकिन डेथ रेट अभी कम नहीं हो रही।

कोरोना के मामलों की बात करें, तो सितंबर में जहां कुल 881 कोरोना के मामले आए थे, वहीं अक्टूबर में कुल 284 मामले सामने आए। अब 19 नवंबर तक कुल 145 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। अक्टूबर की औसत देखें तो रोजाना 9 के करीब मामले सामने आ रहे थे, जबकि नवंबर में अब तक औसतन 8 मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। नवंबर में अब तक 251 मरीज ठीक भी हो चुके हैं और कुल 1907 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। जिले में रिकवरी रेट 93 प्रतिशत हो गया है। सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि कोरोना का खतरा अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। हमें मास्क लगाने, बार-बार हाथों को 20 सेकेंड तक धोने तथा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को अपनी आदत में शामिल करना चाहिए।

2 महीने पहले 24 दिन था डबलिंग रेट, कुल 2049 कोरोना मरीज, एक्टिव 72

जिले में कोरोना के मरीजों के दोगुणा होने में लगने वाला समय भी लगातार बढ़ रहा है, जो अच्छी बात है। जिले में 1500 कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा था, तो डबलिंग रेट 24 दिन पर था। 26 सितंबर को कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 1500 के पार हुई थी और 750 से 1500 तक हम 24 दिन में ही पहुंचे थे। जबकि करीब एक महीना पहले यानि 18 अक्टूबर को जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 1839 थी और जिले में 11 सितंबर को इसके लगभग आधे यानि 916 मरीज थे। यानि एक महीना पहले तक जिले में डबलिंग रेट 38 दिन पर था। अब जिले में कुल 2049 कोरोना मरीज हैं, जबकि इससे आधे मरीजों की संख्या यानि 1025 को 14 सितंबर को 67 दिन पहले क्रॉस किया था।

हिदायतें कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए लोगों को सेहत विभाग की ओर से जारी की गई हिदायतों का लोगों को सख्ती से पालन करना चाहिए। सोशल डिस्टेंस हर हाल में लागू किया जाए। जरूरत पड़ने पर ही मूवमेंट करें, लेकिन मास्क व दस्ताने पहनें। घरों, दुकानों व कार्यालयों में एसी 24 से 30 डिग्री तक रखें। एसी क्षेत्र को पूरी तरह से बंद न करें, बल्कि वेंटिलेशन का प्रबंध करें, ताकि हवा अंदर ही अंदर न घूमती रहे। अपने हाथों को समय-समय पर सैनिटाइज करते रहें और जरूरत होने पर ही घर से बाहर निकला जाए।

वीरवार को मिले 8 नए मरीज
वीरवार को कोरोना के 8 नए मामले रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। इन आठ नए मामलों के साथ ही कुल मरीजों की संख्या 2049 तक पहुंच गई है। नए रिपोर्ट हुए मामलों में सबसे अधिक बंगा अर्बन से हैं, जहां से पांच नए मामले रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। इसके अलावा नवांशहर अर्बन, बलाचौर व सड़ोया ब्लॉक से एक-एक मामला रिपोर्ट हुआ है।

सेहत विभाग के अनुसार वीरवार को 3 मरीज ठीक हुए और कुल ठीक हुए मरीजों की संख्या 1907 हो गई है। जिले में कुल एक्टिव मामले 72 हैं। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जिले में अब तक लगभग 52 हजार 722 लोगों की कोरोना सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है। जिनमें से 20 की रिपोर्ट आनी अभी बाकी है। इसके अलावा जिले में अब तक कोरोना काल के दौरान 70 लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है।

सिविल सर्जन रजिंदर प्रसाद भाटिया ने लोगों से अपील की कि अभी भी हम पूरी तरह से कोरोना मुक्त नहीं हुए हैं। मास्क पहनना जरूरी है और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखा जाए। मौसम भी बदल रहा है, इसमें अस्थमा मरीजों को दिक्कत होती है। ऐसे में सेहत विभाग की ओर से जारी हिदायतों का पालन करना जरूरी है, ताकि कोरोना पर जल्द फतेह पाई जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वैच्छिक मामले में लोगों को सेहत विभाग की सहयोग करना चाहिए ताकि कोरोना महामारी को हराया जा सके।
डॉ. रजिंदर प्रसाद भाटिया,सिविल सर्जन

