एनडीपीएस एक्ट:स्कूटी सवार से नशीले टीके व गोलियां बरामद, महिला सहित दो लोग नामजद

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
थाना बहराम पुलिस ने 850 नशीले टीके व 750 पत्ते नशीली गोलियों के साथ महिला सहित दो लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। एएसआई अमरीक सिंह ने बताया कि वह पुलिस पार्टी के साथ लिंक रोड तलवंडी जट्‌टा मौजूद थे। इस दौरान बहराम की ओर से एक स्कूटी (पीबी-32-सीयू-4879) पर एक युवक व एक महिला बैठी थी। जिन्होंने पुलिस पार्टी को देख कर स्कूटी को खेतों की ओर उतार दिया। स्कूटी बंद हो गई। उन्होंने उक्त लोगों को काबू कर उनका नाम पता पूछा तो स्कूटी चालक युवक ने अपना नाम गांव बुर्ज कंधारी निवासी रवि कुमार बताया। उसके साथ फगवाड़ा निवासी महिला मौजूद थी।

उन्होंने समर्थ अधिकारी एसआई बलबीर सिंह को मौके पर चैकिंग के लिए बुलाया। उन्होंने मौके पर आकर उक्त लोगों की चेकिंग की। चैकिंग के दौरान उनसे नशे के तौर पर इस्तेमाल होने वाले 850 नशीले टीके व 750 पत्ते नशीली गोलियां बरामद की। इस संबंध में पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

