पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना:जिले में कोरोना के आठ नए मामले, कुल 1885, ठीक हुए 1781, एक्टिव केस 42

नवांशहर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घास मंडी में 33 और डीएएन कॉलेज से 30 लोगों के सैंपल लिए

जिले से वीरवार को कोरोना के आठ नए मामले रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। इन आठ नए मामलों के साथ जिले में कुल मामलों की संख्या 1885 पर पहुंच गई है। इसके अलावा 6 मरीज ठीक भी हुए हैं, जिन्हें डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। इसके साथ ही जिले में कोरोना के एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या 42 पर पहुंच गई है। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जारी सूचना के अनुसार वीरवार को जिले में आठ नए मामले रिपोर्ट हुए हैं, जिसके साथ ही जिले में कुल मामलों की संख्या 1885 पर पहुंच गई है।

इसके अलावा छह मरीज ठीक भी हुए हैं तथा इसके साथ ठीक हुए कुल मरीजों की संख्या 1781 पर पहुंच गई है। जबकि एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या अब कम होकर 42 पर पहुंच गई है। जिले में 43 हजार 473 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है, जिनमें से 5 की रिपोर्ट आना अभी बाकी है। वीरवार भी विभाग की ओर से 616 लोगों की रेपिड व अन्य सैंपलिंग की गई है।

एपिडेमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. जगदीप का कहना है कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखना व बार-बार हाथों को धोना अपनी दिनचर्या में शामिल करें। वहीं स्थानीय घास मंडी से 33 तथा डीएएन कॉलेज से 30 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए गए। एसएमओ डॉ. हरविंदर सिंह, डॉ. मनप्रीत और डॉ. मोनिका ने कहा कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सेहत विभाग की हिदायतों की पालना करें। इस मौके पर बलविन्दर कौर, गुरप्रीत सिंह, डॉ. पूनम रावत, जसवीर पाल, सोहंगप्रीत कौर, जसप्रीत कौर, सतनाम, रोहित, जसप्रीत, राजेश कुमार, तरसेम लाल, नीरज कुमार, रणधीर सिंह आदि हाजिर रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें