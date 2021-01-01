पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पोलिंग बूथ:चुनाव ऑब्जर्वर ने लिया पोलिंग बूथ और स्ट्रांग रूम का जायजा

नवांशहर6 घंटे पहले
जिले में नगर कौंसिल मतदान के लिए तैनात ऑब्जर्वर डीपीएस खरबंदा एवं डिप्टी कमिश्नर डॉ. शीना अग्रवाल ने निष्पक्ष, पारदर्शी और शांतमयी मतदान के लिए सभी प्रबंध यकीनी बनाने के निर्देश दिए गए। स्थानीय जिला प्रशासनिक कांप्लेक्स में जिला चुनाव अफसर कम-डिप्टी कमिश्नर डॉ. शीना अग्रवाल और एसएसपी अलका मीणा व चुनावों संबंधित अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग करते हुए खरबंदा ने कहा कि निष्पक्ष और शांतमयी चुनाव प्रक्रिया के लिए कोई कसर बाकी नहीं छोड़ी जानी चाहिए।

वह सारी चुनाव प्रक्रिया पर पूरी निगरानी रखेंगे और यह यकीनी बनाया जाएगा कि मतदान के साथ जुड़ा सारा स्टाफ अपनी ड्यूटी जिम्मेदारी और बिना किसी पक्षपात के करें। उन्होंने जिला प्रशासन द्वारा मतदान के साथ संबंधित प्रबंधों के बारे में विस्तृत जानकारी ली। ऑब्जर्वर डीपीएस खरबंदा ने जिला चुनाव अफसर डॉ. शीना अग्रवाल सहित नगर कौंसिल नवांशहर मतदान संबंधी बनाए गए आरके आर्य कॉलेज में बनाए स्ट्रांग रूम, डिस्पैच सेंटर और गिनती केंद्र का निरीक्षण करने के अलावा विभिन्न पोलिंग बूथों का भी जायजा लिया। उन्होंने स्ट्रांग रूम के सुरक्षा इंतजामों और दूसरे प्रबंधों संबंधी जरुरी निर्देश दिए।

