चुनाव की प्रक्रिया:कोऑपरेटिव बैंक बोर्ड का चुनाव ठंडे बस्ते में अब सरकार ने शुरू की मर्ज करने की तैयारी

नवांशहर8 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना महामारी के कारण जून में रुक गई थी चुनाव की प्रक्रिया
  • डिप्टी डायरेक्टर बोले : कमेटी ने आम इजलास करवाने के लिए प्रशासन से मांगी मंजूरी

कोऑपरेटिव बैंक के बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर के 9 पदों के चुनाव संबंधी प्रक्रिया को जून में प्रशासन ने कोरोना संक्रमण के फैलाव की बात कह कर रोक दिया गया था। मगर असलीयत यह है कि सरकार अब बैंक को मर्ज करने की तैयारी कर रही है।

जिसके तहत कोऑपरेटिव बैंकों को स्टेट स्तर पर एक ही बैंक बनाने/मर्ज करने की प्रक्रिया को पूरा करने के लिए कमेटियां बनाकर फॉर्मेलिटीज पूरी करवाई जा रही हैं और प्रक्रिया के तहत बैंक का कार्य कैसे होना है व जिला स्तर पर बैंक की ब्रांचों को कितने जोन में बांटना है, आगे ढांचा कैसा होगा पर भी विस्तार से चर्चा करके आने वाली समस्याओं व चुनौतियों को पहले हल करने की प्रक्रिया की जा रही है। कोऑपरेटिव विभाग के डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार गुरप्रीत सिंह ने कहा कि कमेटी द्वारा बैंक को मर्ज करने संबंधी प्रक्रिया के तहत प्रस्ताव पारित करके आम इजलास में इसकी मंजूरी संबंधी कहा गया है।

जिसके चलते प्रबंधन ने प्रशासन से आम इजलास करवाने की मंजूरी के लिए आवेदन किया है। कोरोना महामारी की वजह से आम इजलास के लिए खुले क्षेत्र की तलाश की जा रही है, ताकि आयोजन नियमानुसार ही करवाया जा सके। प्रशासन से मंजूरी के बाद ही आम इजलास के लिए तारीख तय की जानी है।

बैंक के बोर्ड आफ डायरेक्टर पद की चुनाव प्रक्रिया कोरोना संक्रमण के डर को वजह बताकर जून महीने में रोक दी गई थी, जबकि इससे पहले 23-24 मार्च को भी कोरोना की वजह से लगे लॉकडाउन के कारण यह प्रक्रिया रोक दी गई थी। बता दें कि चल रही चुनाव प्रक्रिया के तहत प्रत्याशियों संबंधी एतराजों पर सुनवाई, चुनाव न लड़ने के चाहवानों के पर्चे वापसी, निर्विरोध जीतने वालों के नाम की घोषणा व चुनाव लड़ रहे प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव चिन्ह अलॉट करने के कार्य होने थे। मगर कोरोना के संक्रमण के खौफ के कारण कुछ प्रत्याशियों ने प्रक्रिया को स्थगित करने की मांग की थी। जिसके आधार पर संयुक्त रजिस्ट्रार जालंधर ने चुनाव प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगा दी थी।

9 जोन के लिए 16 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में थे

कुल 9 जोन के लिए 16 प्रत्याशियों की तरफ से नामांकन जमा करवाए गए थे। जबकि 1,2,3,5,7 जोन में 1-1 प्रत्याशी की तरफ से ही नामांकन भरा गया। जबकि जोन नंबर 4 व 8 के लिए दो, जोन नंबर 9 इंडस्ट्री जोन है, के लिए कुल 4 प्रत्याशियों की ओर से नामांकन भरे गए थे। प्रत्याशियों में जोन नंबर 1 के लिए हरजीत सिंह जाडला, जोन नंबर 2 से बहादुर सिंह बलाचौर, जोन नंबर 3 से जंग बहादुर राणा, जोन नंबर 4 से राजिंदर सिंह अमरगढ़, सुखविंदर सिंह अलाचौर, जोन नंबर 5 से जरनैल सिंह पल्ली झिक्की, जोन नंबर 6 से कमलजीत सिंह औड़, शमशेर सिंह शेखुपुर, इंदरजीत सिंह बहादुरपुर, जोन नंबर 7 से मलकीत सिंह बाहड़ोवाल, जोन नंबर 8 से अजीत सिंह सोइता, हरजीत सिंह संधवां, जोन नंबर 9 से अमरीक सिंह काहमा, अमरजीत सिंह मुबारकपुर, कमलजीत नवांशहर, सुरजीत सिंह सोइता के नाम शामिल हैं।

