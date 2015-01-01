पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान यूनियन ने की दिल्ली धरने की तैयारियों पर चर्चा:ट्रालियों में रहने और खाने-पीने का उचित प्रबंध कर दिल्ली के लिए कूच करेंगे किसान : बैंस

नवांशहर2 दिन पहले
चंडीगढ़र रोड पर स्थित स्मार्ट मॉल के समक्ष किसानों द्वारा लगाए गए पक्के मोर्चे के तहत विभिन्न गावों के किसानों के साथ बैठक की गई। बैठक को किसान नेता सुरिंदर सिंह बैंस, पंजाब के नेता हरमेश ढेसी ने संबोधित किया और दिल्ली में 25-26 व 27 नवंबर को किए जाने वाले प्रदर्शन के संबंध में विचार-विमर्श किया गया। नेताओं ने तैयारियों पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि किसान अपनी ट्रालियों पर छतें डाल रहें हैं और खाने-पीने का प्रबंध किए जा रहे हैं। दिल्ली के लिए जाने वाले किसान दिल्ली के लिए कूच करेंगे और यहां बाकी किसान भाजपा नेताओं के घेराव संबंधी प्रोग्राम के तहत काम करेंगे। जबकि वे गावों से दिल्ली में चलने वाले धरने में लंगर की सेवा भी चलाने का प्रबंध करेंगे। बैठक में जसविंदर सिंह, परमजीत भुल्लर, साधी सिंह चूहड़पुर, बिकरम सिंह सहाबपुर, भगत सिंह सोना, कुलविंदर सिंह, रघुवीर सिंह, हरविंदर सिंह छोकरां, हरजिंदर सिंह, जसपाल सिंह, परमजीत सिंह मल्लपुर, बहादर सिंह, कुलवंत सिंह, जसप्रीत सिंह धरमकोट, परताप सिंह चणकोआ, रघुवीर सिंह कुल्लेवाल, बलकार सिंह हंसरों, रघुवीर सिंह, कुलविंदर सिंह, संदीप सिंह, प्रितपाल सिंह, एकम सिंह, कुलविंदर सिंह चाहल, अजीत सिंह माहल भी मौजूद रहे।

