पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फास्टैग:1 जनवरी से चार पहिया वाहनों के लिए फास्टैग अनिवार्य

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वाहनों पर फास्टैग लगा होने से होगी समय की बचत, बिना इंतजार किए आसानी से टोल क्रॉस कर पाएंगे

केंद्र सरकार ने सभी चार पहिया वाहनों के लिए 1 जनवरी 2021 से फास्टैग को अनिवार्य कर दिया है। भारत सरकार के सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने पिछले दिनों एक नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है जिसमें 1 जनवरी से सभी चार पहिया वाहनों के लिए फास्टैग को अनिवार्य कर दिया गया था। यह पुराने वाहनों के साथ एम और एन कैटेगरी के मोटर वाहनों पर भी लागू होगा जिनकी बिक्री 1 दिसंबर 2017 से पहले हुई है।

फिटनेस सर्टिफिकेट रिन्यूअल जरूरी
केंद्रीय मोटर व्हीकल नियम, 1989 के मुताबिक फास्टैग को 1 दिसंबर 2017 के बाद खरीदे गए नए चार पहिया वाहनों के सभी नए रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए अनिवार्य बना दिया गया था और वाहन निर्माता या डीलर द्वारा फास्टैग की सप्लाई की जा रही है। इसके साथ यह भी अनिवार्य किया गया है कि फिटनेस सर्टिफिकेट का रिन्युअल केवल ट्रांसपोर्ट वाहनों पर फास्टैग लगाने के बाद ही किया जाएगा। नेशनल परमिट वाहनों के लिए फास्टैग लगाना 1 अक्टूबर 2019 से अनिवार्य किया गया था। नई थर्ड पार्टी इंश्योरेंस को लेते हुए भी मान्य फास्टैग अनिवार्य होगा। यह इंश्योरेंस के सर्टिफिकेट में संशोधन के जरिए होगा। जहां फास्टैग की आईडी की डिटेल्स को देखा जाएगा। यह फैसला 1 अप्रैल 2021 से लागू होगा।

समय व इंधन की बचत वाहनों में फास्टैग लगाने से आप बिना इंतजार किए आसानी से टोल क्रॉस कर पाएंगे। इससे लंबी लाइनों में लगने के कारण बेवजह खर्च होने वाले इंधन की बचत होगी, फास्टैग लगाने को 2 महीने बचे हैं।

ऐसे काम करता है फास्टैग यह एक इलेक्ट्रानिक टोल कलेक्शन तकनीक है। यह एक रेडियो फ्रीक्वेंसी पहचान टैग है, जो गाड़ियों के आगे के शीशे पर लगा होता है। ताकि टोल प्लाजा से गुजरने पर वहां लगा सेंसर इसे रीड कर सके, जब फास्टैग वाला व्हीकल टोल प्लाजा से गुजरता है तो टोल टैक्स खुद ही कट जाता है।

फास्टैग कैसे खरीदें राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर लगे टोल प्लाजा और 22 विभिन्न बैंक से फास्टैग स्टिकर खरीदे जा सकते हैं। यह पेटीएम, अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट जैसे ई-कामर्स प्लेटफार्म पर भी उपलब्ध हैं। फाइन पेमेंट बैंक और पेटीएम पेमेंट बैंक भी फास्टैग जारी करता है। यदि फास्टैग एनएचएआई प्रीपेड वॉलेट से जुड़ा है, तो इसे चेक के माध्यम से या यूपीआई/डेबिट कार्ड/क्रेडिट कार्ड/एनईएफटी/नेट बैंकिंग के माध्यम से रिचार्ज किया जा सकता है। अगर बैंक खाता फास्टैग से लिंक होता है, जो पैसे सीधे खाते से काट लिए जाते हैं। अगर पेटीएम वॉलेट फास्टैग से लिंक होता है, तो पैसे सीधे वॉलेट से कटेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें