सावधानी बरतें:घनी धुंध के कारण गांव काहमा के पास चार गाड़ियां टकराईं, जानी नुकसान से बचाव

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
इन दिनों ठंड चरम पर है। हालात यह हैं कि रात के समय घने कोहरे की वजह से विजिबिलिटी जीरो हो गई है, जबकि दिन में धूप के बावजूद चलीं तेज ठंडी हवाओं के कारण ठिठुरन और बढ़ गई है। रात के समय धुंध के कारण न केवल सड़क मार्ग पर असर पड़ा है बल्कि सड़कों पर वाहन रेंगते नजर आए। हालांकि शुक्रवार को सुबह करीब 9 बजे हल्की धूप निकली। धूप निकलने पर लगता था कि कोहरे के कारण हुई ठंड से कुछ

राहत मिलेगी, मगर धूप खिलने के साथ ही ठंडी हवाएं चलने के कारण खिली धूप का भी कोई असर नहीं रहा। बात घनी धुंध की करें तो वीरवार शाम करीब 7 बजे ही घना कोहरा छाने लगा और शाम करीब 8 बजे के करीब कोहरा इतना अधिक हो गया कि विजिबिलिटी जीरो हो गई। हालांकि शहरी क्षेत्र में धुंध का असर कम था, मगर नेशनल हाईवे और अन्य सड़कों पर धुंध का असर देखने को मिला।

शुक्रवार का तापमान -अधिकतम 17 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 4 डिग्री- नेशनल हाईवे पर गांव काहमा के पास चल रहे निर्माण कार्य के कारण डायवर्ट किए गए रोड वाले स्थान पर वीरवार रात को एक के बाद एक कारें आपस में टकरा गईं। हालात यह रहे कि यहां चार कारें टकराईं। कार सवार जालंधर से चंडीगढ़ की और जा रहे थे। यहां रात करीब साढ़े 8 बजे के करीब हुई इन कारों की टक्कर की मुख्य वजह कोहरा ही बताया जा रहा था। कार चालकों को सड़क पर लगाए गए डिवाइडर और ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट करने के संबंध में लगाए गए बोर्डों घनी धुंध के कारण नहीं नजर आए। जिस वजह से वाहन आपस में टकरा गए। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 17 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। हवा 7 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से चली। खिली धूप के बावजूद ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। जबकि रात के समय कोहरे के कारण विजिबिलिटी जीरो ही रही। जबकि शनिवार को भी कोहरा छाने की संभावना है।

