जांच:फ्री ओपीडी सेवा में 350 मरीजों की जांच

बंगा सिटीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गांव ढाहां कलेरां में स्थित गुरु नानक मिशन अस्पताल में श्री गुरु राम दास जी के प्रकाशोत्सव को समर्पित सोमवार को एक दिन की मुफ्त ओपीडी सेवा प्रदान की गई, जिसका उद्घाटन एसडीएम विराज तिड़के ने किया। उन्होंने सभी को प्रकाशपर्व की बधाई देते हुए इस सुविधा के लिए अस्पताल प्रबंधकों की प्रशंसा की।

इस दौरान अस्पताल ट्रस्ट के प्रधान हरदेव सिंह काहमा ने बताया कि ओपीडी में रजिस्टर्ड मरीजों को हर तरह के लैब टेस्टों, अल्ट्रा साउंड स्कैनिंग, ईसीजी तथा एक्सरे सेवाएं आधे खर्च पर और हर तरह के ऑपरेशनों में 25 प्रतिशत तक की छूट प्रदान की गई है। इस मौके पर डॉ. रविंदर खजूरिया, डॉ. जसदीप सिंह, डॉ. मुकल बेदी, डॉ. प्रितपाल सिंह, डॉ. महक अरोड़ा, डॉ. चांदनी बग्गा, डॉ. हरजोतवीर सिंह रंधावा, डॉ. समरनदीप कौर, डॉ. राहुल गोयल, डॉ. मनदीप कौर, रोनिका काहलों द्वारा 350 मरीजों की जांच की गई। इस मौके पर ट्रस्ट के वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष मलकीयत सिंह बाहड़ोवाल, अमरजीत सिंह कलेरां, जगजीत सिंह सोढ़ी, सतनाम सिंह लादियां, महिंदर पाल सिंह, सरबजीत कौर, रणजीत सिंह मान, गुरबंत सिंह मौजूद रहे।

