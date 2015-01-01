पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फंड जारी:अप्रैल तक बनेगा बंगा-श्री आनंदपुर साहिब रोड, गढ़शंकर रोड के लिए भी फंड किया जारी

नवांशहर5 घंटे पहले
  • 16.77 किलोमीटर सड़क में से 12 किमी. बनकर तैयार : तिवारी

श्री आनंदपुर साहिब से सांसद मनीष तिवारी ने कहा है कि श्री आनंदपुर साहिब से गढ़शंकर तक की 16.77 किलोमीटर सड़क अगले साल अप्रैल महीने में पूरी हो जाएगी। जबकि बंगा-गढ़शंकर सड़क के लिए 6 करोड़ रुपए पंजाब सरकार ने जारी कर दिए हैं। जारी एक बयान में सांसद तिवारी ने कहा कि 16.77 किलोमीटर सड़क में से 12 किलोमीटर का हिस्सा पूरा हो चुका है और बाकी रहता काम 5 दिसंबर, 2020 तक मुकम्मल कर लिया जाएगा।

इसी तरह 16.77 किलोमीटर में से 770 मीटर के हिस्से पर बनने वाले कंकरीट की रोड 28 फरवरी, 2021 तक मुकम्मल हो जाएगी और पूरी सड़क का प्रोजेक्ट 15 अप्रैल, 2021 तक कंप्लीट करके क्षेत्र के लोगों को समर्पित कर दिया जाएगा। सांसद तिवारी ने कहा कि यह श्री आनंदपुर साहिब लोकसभा क्षेत्र और यहां से गुजरने वाले लाखों लोगों की लंबे समय से लंबित मांग थी कि श्री आनंदपुर साहिब से बंगा को जाने वाली खस्ताहाल सड़क का निर्माण किया जाए। बंगा से गढ़शंकर तक सड़क के लिए सरकार ने 6 करोड़ रुपए जारी कर दिए हैं, जिसका निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो गया है। बता दें कि बंगा से श्री आनंदपुर साहिब जाने वाले मार्ग से होकर लोग श्री आनंदपुर साहिब व नैना देवी के लिए लाखों श्रद्धालु जाते हैं और लंबे समय से इस मार्ग को ठीक करने की मांग उठ रही थी।

