गर्भवतियों को सलाह:सरकारी अस्पतालों में स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टरों से ही करवाएं हेल्थ चेकअप

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • सिविल सर्जन ने 4 माह में डिलीवरी के दौरान हुईं दो मौतों का लिया संज्ञान

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. गुरदीप सिंह कपूर की प्रधानगी में डिलीवरी के दौरान होने वाली मौत को कम करने संबंधी जिला स्तरीय कमेटी की रिव्यू मीटिंग में चार महीने दौरान हुई 2 मातृत्व मृत्यु के मामले पर विचार-विमर्श किया गया। यह 2 केस सेहत ब्लॉक सुज्जों से संबंधित थे। इनमें से 1 मौत डिलीवरी के बाद हुई थी जबकि एक मौत गर्भ दौरान हुई। सिवल सर्जन ने स्टाफ को सख्त हिदायत देते हुए कहा कि मातृत्व मौत दर को घटाने

के लिए जरूरी कदम उठाए जाएं। इन मौतों के दौरान हुई कमियों को दूर किया जाए। डॉ. कपूर ने बताया कि जननी शिशु सुरक्षा प्रोग्राम के तहत हर गर्भवती महिला को चेकअप, लैब टेस्ट, स्कैनिंग, अस्पताल आना और छोड़ना आदि की सेवाएं दी जाती हैं। इसके अलावा सरकारी संस्था में डिलीवरी करवाने पर फ्री खुराक और दवा सहित जननी सुरक्षा योजना के अंतर्गत वित्तीय मदद भी दी जाती है।

हिदायतें-मातृत्व मौत दर घटाने में जरूरी कदम उठाकर कमियां दूर करें- जिला परिवार भलाई अफसर डॉ. जतिंद्र सिंह ने अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को हिदायतें दीं कि यदि सेहत केंद्र में कोई भी गर्भवती महिलाओं को पहली बार चेकअप के दौरान ही हाई रिस्क लगे जैसे कि ब्लड प्रैशर बढ़ता हो, रक्त 7 ग्राम से कम हो या 5 फीट से कम कद हो आदि तो उस मरीज को तुरंत जिला सरकारी अस्पताल स्तर पर रेफर किया जाए। उस समय उस मरीज के वारिस को समझाया जाए कि मां और बच्चों की जान को खतरा कैसे घटाया जा सकता है और यह सब कुछ गर्भवती माताओं को भी बताना यकीनी बनाया जाए। डिलीवरी के साथ संबंधित गर्भवती माताएं स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टर के पास सरकारी अस्पतालों में ही चेकअप करवाए, क्योंकि स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टर ज्यादा ज्ञानवान होते हैं। बैठक में सहायक सिविल सर्जन डॉ. बलविंद्र सिंह, एसएमओ डॉ. हरबंस सिंह मौजूद रहे।

