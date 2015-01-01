पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:एसबीआई से स्वास्थ्य टीम ने लिए 34 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
सेहत विभाग की ओर से स्थानीय स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया शाखा से लोगों के सहयोग से कोरोना से संबंधित 34 लोगो के सैंपल लिए गए। बैंक के प्रमुख प्रबंधक स्वरजित दान ने कर्मचारियों व ग्राहकों को सहयोग करवाया। डॉ. मनप्रीत और डॉ. अमरजीत कौर ढिल्लों ने लोगों के टेस्ट लिए। उन्होंने बताया कि वह कोरोना महामारी से अभी तक दूर नहीं हुए है, हमें इसके बचाव के लिए सरकार की हिदायतों की निरंतर पालना करते रहना चाहिए। इस मौके पर बीईई तरसेम लाल ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि लोग घरों से बाहर निकलते समय मुंह पर मास्क लगाएं, शारीरिक दूरी बनाई रखें। इस मौके पर डॉ. सुखमन, गुरप्रीत सिंह, नरेश कुमार, जसवीर पाल, सोहंगप्रीत कौर, जसप्रीत कौर, सतनाम, रोहित, जसप्रीत, राजेश कुमार, नीरज कुमार, रणधीर सिंह, बलवीर के अलावा चमन लाल आदि हाजिर रहे।

