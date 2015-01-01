पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईएमए नाराज:आईएमए ने काम बंद रख किया बिल का विरोध,मिक्सोपैथी बिल को लेकर आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टर खुश तो आईएमए नाराज

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन और इंडियन डेंटल एसोसिएशन ने सरकार के मिक्सोपैथी बिल का विरोध किया है, जबकि नेश्नल इंटीग्रेटिड मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने इस बिल का स्वागत करते हुए केंद्र सरकार का आभार व्यक्त किया है। जहां एक ओर आईएमए द्वारा ओपीडी सेवाएं बंद रख कर बिल का विरोध किया गया, वहीं एनईएमए द्वारा डीसी को आभार पत्र सौंप कर केंद्र सरकार का आभार व्यक्त किया गया है। जानकारी

देते हुए आईएमए नेता डॉ. परमजीत मान व डॉ. रंजीव ने बताया कि सरकार धक्केशाही के जरिए मिक्सोपैथी बिल को लागू कर रही है, जबकि बिल वैज्ञानिक तौर पर मेडिकल उपचार प्रणाली को होचपौच करने वाला है। इसलिए संगठन मांग करता है कि बिल को तुरंत वापस लिया जाए। सरकार इस बिल के जरिए एलोपेथी व आयुर्वेद पेथी का अनुचित सुमेल कर रही है, जिससे मरीजों के लिए बड़ा खतरा पैदा हो जाएगा।

सरकार के इस नए कानून से आयुर्वेदिक, यूनानी और अन्य पुरातन पैथियों से मरीजों का इलाज करने वालों को ऑपरेशन करने की मान्यता देना मानव जीवन से खिलवाड़ होगा। इसलिए मिक्सोपैथी बिल का विरोध किया जा रहा है। जिसके चलते अस्पतालों द्वारा ओपीडी बंद रखी गई है। इस मौके पर आईएमए व आईडीए के पदाधिकारी डॉ. जसविंदर सिंह सैनी, डॉ. जगमोहन पुरी, डॉ. दीपइंदर सिंह संधू, डॉ. जेएस संधू, डॉ.

बलराज चौधरी, डॉ. बचित्तर सिंह, डॉ. अमनदीप सिंह, डॉ. अमरिंदर सिंह सहित अन्य सदस्य भी मौजूद रहे। यहां बता दें कि नए बिल में नेश्नल इंटीग्रेटिड मेडिकल एसोसिएशन से संबंधित को जो बीएएमएस डाक्टर हैं, को हायर एजुकेशन हासिल करने पर सर्जरी करने की इजाजत दिए संबंधी प्रावधान किए गए हैं। इसलिए दोनों पक्ष इसे अलग अलग नजरिए से देख रहे हैं।

