मर्जी का मर्ज टला:बैंक लाभ में, सरकार चाह रही विलय हो, प्रस्ताव का किया विरोध, कोरम का पेंच

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
बैंक के साधारण अधिवेशन में अपनी बात रखते राणा कुलदीप सिंह व मंच पर उपस्थित अन्य अधिकारी।
  • कोऑपरेटिव बैंक के अधिवेशन में मर्जर के प्रस्ताव के लिए कोरम नहीं था पूरा

दी नवांशहर सेंट्रल कोऑपरेटिव बैंक लिम. का साधारण अधिवेशन शुक्रवार को राहों रोड स्थित विश्वकर्मा मंदिर के हाल में आयोजित किया गया। अधिवेशन में उपस्थित मेंबरों ने सरकार के प्रदेश के सभी सहकारी बैंकों को पंजाब राज सहकारी बैंक लिम. में मर्ज करने का विरोध किया। मेंबरों का कहना था कि नवांशहर बैंक अपने आप में सक्षम है और इस तरह के मर्जर से सहकारिता लहर को ही धक्का लगेगा।

हालांकि कोऑपरेटिव विभाग का कहना है कि बाकी प्रस्तावों के लिए कुल मेंबरों की एक चौथाई उपस्थिति जरूरी है, लेकिन इस प्रस्ताव के लिए दो-तिहाई उपस्थिति जरूरी है। इसलिए अब मर्जर के इस प्रस्ताव को फिर से अगली बैठक में रखा जाएगा। बता दें कि दी नवांशहर सेंट्रल कोऑपरेटिव बैंक की आर्थिक स्थिति पंजाब के अन्य जिलों के कोऑपरेटिव बैंकों से काफी अच्छी रही है।

लेकिन पंजाब सरकार की ओर से दिसंबर 2018 को हुई एक कैबिनेट बैठक में पंजाब के सभी सहकारी बैंकों को पंजाब राज सहकारी बैंक लिम. चंडीगढ़ में मर्ज करने का प्रस्ताव पारित कर रिजर्व बैंक को भेज दिया था। इसके बाद नवांशहर बैंक की कमेटी ने अक्टूबर 2020 में एक प्रस्ताव पारित कर स्कीम ऑफ अमलगामेशन एंड एमओयू को अडॉप्ट करना परवान कर लिया। इसी स्कीम व एमओयू को अडॉप्ट करने के लिए साधारण अधिवेशन में रखा गया तो मेंबरों ने इसका विरोध किया और उपस्थित मेंबरों ने सर्वसम्मति से इसका विरोध किया।

मार्च में होना था 9 मेंबरी बोर्ड का चुनाव

दी नवांशहर सेंट्रल कोऑपरेटिव बैंक के 9 सदस्यीय बोर्ड का चुनाव मार्च में तय था। लेकिन सरकार ने कोरोना की बात कह चुनाव टाल दिया। अब जब कोरोना के बीच विधानसभा, नगर कौंसिल आदि चुनाव भी हो रहे हैं, तो कोऑपरेटिव विभाग न बैंक चुनाव की प्रक्रिया को आगे बढ़ा रहा है और न ही शुगर मिल के चुनाव करवा रहा है। साफ है कि सरकार की मंशा बड़े कोऑपरेटिव अदारों को सीधे अपने हाथों में लेने की है।

बैंक का कोऑपरेटिव सेक्टर में अपना नाम

कोऑपरेटिव मुहिम के जानकार एवं सीनियर कांग्रेस नेता राणा कुलदीप कहते हैं कि दी नवांशहर सहकारी बैंक हो या फिर नवांशहर शुगर मिल इन्हें बनाने में जिले के लोगों व किसानों का अहम योगदान रहा है। दशकों से इनका प्रबंधन भी चुने हुए प्रतिनिधियों के हाथों में रहा है। यही वजह है कि नवांशहर का कोऑपरेटिव बैंक हो या फिर नवांशहर की चीनी मिल दोनों का कोऑपरेटिव सेक्टर में अपना नाम है। ऐसे में इन दोनों का प्रबंधन चुने हुए प्रतिनिधियों के हाथ में ही रहना चाहिए।

जरनैल सिंह को प्रधान चुना उन्हीं की देखरेख में कार्रवाई
शुक्रवार के अधिवेशन के लिए पल्ली झिक्की सोसायटी के जरनैल सिंह को प्रधान चुना गया और अधिवेशन की कार्रवाई उनकी देखरेख में हुई। बैठक में पिछले वार्षिक अधिवेशन की कार्रवाई की पुष्टि की गई। बैंक की वार्षिक रिपोर्ट पेश की गई, पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष के मुनाफे के वितरण संबंधी प्रस्ताव और बैलेंसशीट व लाभ-हानि खाते पेश किए। चारों प्रस्तावों को सभी ने सर्वसम्मति से पास किया। इस मौके पर डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार गुरप्रीत सिंह, बैंक के एमडी मनवीर सिंह, एआर डॉ. जगजीत सिंह, जिला बैंक मैनेजर संजीव गौड़, नरिंदर राणा, कोऑपरेटिव सोसायटी यूनियन के जिला प्रधान अमरीक सिंह मौजूद थे।

