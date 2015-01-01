पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों को राहत:कस्बा बहराम के टोल प्लाजा पर हुई बैठक में किसान संगठनों ने की केंद्र के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

बहराम3 घंटे पहले
  • कृषि कानूनों को रद्द कर किसानों को राहत प्रदान करे केंद्र : मनजीत

कस्बा बहराम के टोल प्लाजा पर सोमवार को किसान संगठनों की विशेष बैठक का आयोजन भारतीय किसान यूनियन दोआबा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मनजीत सिंह राय की अगुवाई में किया गया। बैठक में मोदी सरकार द्वारा पास किए गए खेती कानूनों के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की गई। मनजीत सिंह राय ने कहा कि इन कृषि कानूनों से किसान बर्बाद हो जाएंगे, इसलिए सरकार इन कानूनों को रद्द करके किसानों को राहतप्रदान करे। किसानों ने सर्वसम्मति से फैसला लिया कि जितना समय फगवाड़ा की चीनी मिल द्वारा 2019-20 गन्ना सीजन की बकाया 73 करोड़ की अदायगी किसानों को नहीं हो जाती, तब तक मिल चलने नहीं दी जाएगी।

मनजीत सिंह राय ने कहा कि अदायगी के संबंध में पहले भी कई बार बैठकें हुई मगर आश्वासनों के बावजूद मसले का हल नहीं हुआ। बैठक में कृपाल सिंह, सतनाम सिंह, दविंदर सिंह, हरमेल सिंह, बलदेव सिंह, मेजर सिंह, बलजिंदर सिंह, हरजीत सिंह, जसवीर सिंह, प्रितपाल सिंह, साधु सिंह, राजिंदर सिंह, जगतार सिंह, स्वर्ण सिंह, चरनजीत सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह, प्रेम सिंह मौजूद रहे।

