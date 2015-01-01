पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टूर्नामेंट:अंडर 19 वर्ग में नवांशहर के आशु ने जालंधर के रिहानवीर को मैच में हरा फाइनल में प्रवेश किया

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
शहीद भगत सिंह बैडमिंटन अकादमी द्वारा स्थानीय चंडीगढ़ रोड पर 17वां बैंडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट तथा समाज सेवक रेशम सिंह थियाड़ा की याद में दूसरे टूर्नामेंट के दूसरे दिन रोचक मुकाबले हुए। प्रमुख मेहमान समाज सेवक बलवंत राए सुदेड़ा रहे, जबकि विशेष तौर पर इकबाल सिंह चीमा व नरिंदर सुदेड़ा रहे। बैडमिंटन अकादमी के प्रधान राजिंदर गिल ने बताया कि अंडर 11 वर्ग (लड़कों) में गुनीन, राचित की जोडी ने हरजोत व

अर्नव को हराया, अंडर 17 वर्ग में दिवांश व अर्नव की टीम ने अरमान व उतराक्ष की टीम को हराया। अंडर 19 लड़कों के सिंगल में आशु नवांशहर ने रिहानवीर जालंधर को हराकर फाइनल में पहुंचा। वहीं अंडर 15 की लड़कियों में अक्षित होशियारपुर ने एंजल नवांशहर को हराया। अंडर 11 सिंगल लड़कों में विराज जालंधर ने गीतेश (जालंधर ) को हराया। इस मौके पर राम लखन यादव, सतीश शर्मा, राकेश गंगड़, बख्शीश सैंभी, गुरप्ती कौर, रमनदीप थियाड़ा, इंद्रजीत कौर, डिप्टी रेफरी रोहित अरोड़ा, मोहित वर्मा, डॉ. निर्देश कौर व गणमान्य मौजूद रहे।

