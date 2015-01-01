पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव:इच्छुक उम्मीदवार अपने-अपने वार्डों की वोटर सूचियां दुरुस्त करवाते दिखे, दावे और एतराजों की जांच शुरू

नवांशहर2 घंटे पहले
  • वोटर सूचियों पर दावे और एतराज का आज अंतिम दिन

फरवरी में संभावित नगर कौंसिल चुनावों की ड्राफ्ट वोटर सूचियों पर दावे व एतराज जताने का बुधवार 16 दिसंबर अंतिम दिन है। इसे लेकर मंगलवार को नगर कौंसिल दफ्तर व एसडीएम दफ्तर में खूब हलचल रही। चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार अपने-अपने वार्डों की वोटर सूचियों को दुरुस्त करवाने के लिए भाग दौड़ करते नजर आए। कोई कह रहा था कि उनके वार्ड में अधिक वोटें डल गई हैं, जिन्हें वे निकलवाकर सही वार्ड में भेजना चाहते हैं। तो किसी को ये भी लग रहा है कि उसके पक्के समर्थकों की वोटें गलती से किसी और वार्ड में चली गई हैं और वे उन्हें अपने वार्ड में लाने के लिए दावे जता रहा है।

कुल मिलाकर चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक व इन वोटर सूचियों में अपनी वोट को सही करवाने वाले लोगों ने सही जानकारियों सहित एसडीएम दफ्तर का रूख करना शुरू कर दिया। मंगलवार को एसडीएम दफ्तर में जहां वोट बनवाने, कटवाने, अन्य जगह पर शिफ्ट करवाने वालों का तांता लगा रहा, वहीं बीएलओज व सुपरवाइजरों ने नए दावों व एतराजों की जांच भी शुरू कर दी है। इन दावों व एतराजों पर चुनावाधिकारी कम एसडीएम

23 दिसंबर तक फैसला सुनाएंगे और उसके बाद 5 जनवरी 2021 को वार्ड वाइज वोटों का अंतिम प्रकाशन होगा, जिसके आधार पर कौंसिल चुनाव करवाए जाएंगे। एसडीएम जगजीत सिंह ने बताया कि बुधवार को दावे व एतराज जताने का अंतिम दिन है, जिसकी रिपोर्ट तैयार कर इन्हें वेरिफाई करवाया जाएगा।

