जिला बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव:छठी बार काहलों बने प्रधान, 179 वोट मिले 116 के अंतर से एचएस लोंगिया को दी मात

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • गुरपाल सिंह के सिर पर सजा ताज

एडवोकेट गुरपाल सिंह काहलों ने एडवोकेट एचएस लोंगिया को 116 वोटों से हरा डिस्ट्रिक्ट बार एसोसिएशन नवांशहर का चुनाव जीत लिया है। एडवोकेट काहलों को कुल 179 वोट मिले, जबकि एडवोकेट एचएस लोंगिया को 63 वोट मिले। दोपहर बाद 4.30 बजे वोटिंग खत्म होने के बाद नतीजों का ऐलान करते हुए चुनावाधिकारी एडवोकेट पीके सड़ोया ने बताया कि डिस्ट्रिक्ट बार एसोसिएशन के कुल 276 मेंबरों में से 242 ने वोटिंग में हिस्सा लिया।

जिनमें से 179 वोट एडवोकेट गुरपाल सिंह काहलों को, जबकि 63 वोट एडवोकेट एचएस लोंगिया को वोट मिले हैं। उन्होंने एडवोकेट काहलों को 116 वोटों के अंतर के साथ विजयी घोषित किया। बता दें कि एडवोकेट गुरपाल सिंह काहलों इससे पहले भी पांच बार जिला बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान रह चुके हैं और प्रधान के रूप मे ये उनका छठा कार्यकाल होगा।

इससे पहले प्रधान पद के चुनावों को लेकर शुक्रवार सुबह से ही कचहरी में गहमा गहमी का माहौल था। प्रधानगी के इच्छुक दोनों ही उम्मीदवार वोटरों तक अंतिम समय तक अपनी पहुंच बनाते रहे। डिस्ट्रिक्ट बार एसोसिएशन के इस बार के चुनावों में वोटिंग सिर्फ प्रधान पद के लिए ही हुई है। क्योंकि एडवोकेट कलाधर दीवान वाइस प्रधान, शमशेर झिक्का सेक्रेटरी, बलजीत राय ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी व भूपिंदर बिना मुकाबला पहले ही निर्वाचित घोषित किए जा चुके हैं। लाइब्रेरी इंचार्ज व कार्यकारिणी के तीन मेंबरों के लिए कोई भी नामांकन नहीं हुआ था।

वकीलों को सस्ते चैंबर दिलाने के लिए होगा प्रयास : काहलों
जीत के बाद सभी वकील साथियों का आभार जताते हुए एडवोकेट गुरपाल सिंह काहलों ने कहा कि वे अपने वकील साथियों की भलाई के लिए काम करेंगे। चंडीगढ़ रोड पर बन रहे नए ज्यूडीशियल कांप्लेक्स में वकीलों को सस्ते चैंबर मिलें, इसके लिए प्रयास किए जाएंगे।

