पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

छात्र तरुणवीर की मौत का मामला:सामाजिक बहिष्कार के चलते हत्यारोपी की मां ने जहर निगल दी जान, रिश्तेदारों ने भी नहीं रखा

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बलाचौर के दसवीं के छात्र तरुणवीर को अगवा करके उसकी हत्या करने के मुख्य आरोपी की मां ने जहरीली वस्तु निगल कर अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली। राहों पुलिस ने इस संबंध में मृतक महिला बलाचौर की रहने वाली हरदेव कौर (65) की बेटी लुधियाना निवासी दलजीत कौर के बयानों के आधार पर 174 की कार्रवाई की है। मृतक महिला तरनवीर मामले के मुख्य आरोपी बलाचौर निवासी जतिंदर उर्फ गग्गू की मां है।

थाना राहों पुलिस के एएसआई मनोहर लाल ने बताया कि महिला हरदेव कौर अपने बेटे के ससुराल गांव चूहड़ माजरा में आई हुई थी, जहां उसने कोई जहरीली वस्तु निगल कर अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली। उन्होंने बताया कि मृतका की बेटी ने दिए बयानों में कहा है कि वह परेशान थीं, जिसके चलते उन्होंने यह कदम उठाया है। माना जा रहा है कि महिला के बेटे की ओर से किए गए अपराध के बाद रिश्तेदार भी उनके साथ संबंध नहीं रख रहे थे। इसी वजह से वे काफी परेशान थी। बता दें कि बलाचौर के जगतपुर रोड पर रहने वाले 10वीं के छात्र तरनवीर को 30 अक्टूबर को उस समय किडनैप कर लिया गया था, जब वे घर से पेंट की दुकान पर रंग लेने के लिए गया था। इस संबंध में उसकी मां कमलेश कौर ने 31 अक्टूबर को मामला दर्ज करवाया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें