घेराव:मजदूर यूनियनों ने किया विधायक के घर का घेराव, नेता बोले-सरकार बने चार साल होने को, अभी तक पूरे नहीं किए गए चुनावी वादे

नवांशहर5 घंटे पहले
पेंडू मजदूर यूनियन और इंडियन फेडरेशन आफ ट्रेड यूनियन द्वारा मजदूरों की मांगों के संबंध में विधायक अंगद सिंह के गांव सलोह स्थित निवास का घेराव किया गया। इस दौरान सदस्यों ने मांगों को लेकर जमकर नारेबाजी की और सरकार से मजदूरों व गरीबों से चुनावों के दौरान किए गए वादे पूरे करने की मांग की। यहां करीब 2 घंटे तक विधायक के निवास स्थान के समक्ष दिए गए धरने को यूनियन के प्रदेश स्तरीय नेता कमलजीत सणावा, महिंदर सिंह खैरड़, हरी राम रसूलपुरी, इफ्टू के प्रदेश नेता जसबीर सिंह दीप ने संबोधित किया।

नेताओं ने कहा कि सरकार को सत्ता में आए चार साल बीतने को है, मगर सरकार द्वारा अभी तक कोई भी चुनावी वायदा पूरा नहीं किया। सरकार ने मजदूरों को पांच-पांच मरले के प्लाट अभी तक नहीं दिए न ही मजदूरों का सोसायटियों में कर्ज ही माफ किया गया है। विधवा, अपंग व बजुर्गों को 2500 रुपए मासिक पेंशन लगाने का वादा किया था, मगर वह वादा भी पूरा नहीं किया गया। जरूरतमंदों के नीले कार्ड बनवाने, उसारी कर्मियों संबंधी रोकी गईं भलाई योजनाओं को लागू नहीं किया जा रहा। मजदूरों की कम से कम वेतन में बढ़ोतरी करने की मांग पर भी सरकार द्वारा कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा।

मनरेगा मजदूरों को काम देने या एक सौ दिहाड़ी के रुपये देने, लॉकडाउन में मजदूरों पर किए गए केस रद्द करने, घरों को वायर सप्लाई मुफ्त उपलब्ध करवाने, पेट्रोल और डीजल पर वैट को कम करना, बिजली बिल 2020 व ट्रांसपोर्ट एक्ट 2019 रद्द करने की मांगों के संबंध में संगठन द्वारा संघर्ष किया जा रहा है, मगर सरकार द्वारा इन मांगों की ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा। जिसके चलते मजदूरों को विधायक के निवास स्थान का घेराव करना पड़ रहा है। इस मौके विधायक के जरिए मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एक ज्ञापन विधायक के पीए को सौंपा। इस दौरान स्त्री जागृति मंच नेत्री गुरबख्श कौर संघा, सुरिंदर मीरपुरी, परमजीत कौर, रीना, ऑटोवर्कर यूनियन नेता बिल्ला गुज्जर ने भी संबोधित किया।

