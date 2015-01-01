पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गांव जलाह माजरा मोड़ पर हादसा:आंखों में लाइट पड़ने से कार का संतुलन बिगड़ा, ट्रांसफार्मर से टकराकर लगी आग, सिर से शीशा तोड़ बाहर निकले

नवांशहर27 मिनट पहले
  • होशियारपुर से लुधियाना जा रहे थे दोनों युवक
  • चंडीगढ़ पीजीआई से मामा का इलाज करवाकर वापस लुधियाना जा रहे थे

मत्तेवाड़ा रोड पर गांव जलाहमाजरा मोड़ के पास एक अनियंत्रित कार सड़क के किनारे लगे ट्रांसफार्मर के खंभे से टकरा गई और कार में आग लग गई। गनीमत रही कि कार में सवार दो युवक कार का पीछे का शीशा तोड़ कर बाहर निकल गए, जबकि उन्हें मामूली चोटें आई है। हालांकि कार के हालात देख कर नहीं लगता कि कार में सवार बच भी पाए होंगे। दुर्घटना शनिवार शाम करीब 9 बजे की बताई जा रही है। आग पर फायर ब्रिगेड के जरिए काबू पाया गया। बताया जा रहा है कि कार की टक्कर की वजह से जो ट्रांसफार्मर टूटा उसके जरिए कृषि क्षेत्र की मोटरों को पावर सप्लाई दी जा रही थी। थाना राहों पुलिस ने इस संबंध में जांच शुरू कर दी है।

फायर ब्रिगेड ने आग पर काबू पाया, ट्रांसफार्मर से दी जा रही थी कृषि क्षेत्र की मोटरों को सप्लाई

मामले के संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए एएसआई मोहन लाल ने बताया कि लुधियाना के रहने वाले युवक विजय कुमार अपने साथी के साथ कार में सवार होकर होशियारपुर में रह रहे अपने मामा को पीजीआई से उपचार दिलाकर उन्हें होशियारपुर छोड़ कर वापस लुधियाना जा रहे थे। इस दौरान जब वे अभी गांव जलाहमाजरा मोड़ से थोड़ा पीछे ही थे कि उलट दिशा से आ रही एक गाड़ी की लाइटें आंखों में पड़ने की वजह से उन्हें आगे का तीखा मोड़ नजर नहीं आया।

जिस वजह से उनकी कार अनियंत्रित हो गई और सड़क किनारे लगे ट्रांसफार्मर के खंभे से टकरा गई। जिस वजह से खंभे टूट गए और ट्रांसफार्मर कार पर गिर गए। यही नहीं तारों में स्पार्किंग की वजह से कार को आग लग गई। इसी बीच कार में सवार दोनों युवकों ने जैसे-तैसे कार का पिछला शीशा तोड़ा और कार से बाहर निकले। एएसआई ने बताया कि कार का पिछला शीशा तोड़ने के लिए एक युवक ने सिर से जोर-जोर से शीशे को टक्कर मारी। अगर वे शीशा तोड़ कर बाहर न निकलते तो कार को लगी आग से ही वे झुलस जाते। युवकों को हल्की चोटें आई हैं।

