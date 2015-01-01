पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव:नवांशहर के 19 वार्डों की सूची जारी- वार्ड 2 में सबसे कम 1033 तो वार्ड 11 में सबसे अधिक 2747 वोटर

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
  • 16 तक बताएं एतराज व दावे, 5 जनवरी को अंतिम प्रकाशन

अगामी नगर कौंसिल चुनावों को लेकर वीरवार देर रात नगर कौंसिल नवांशहर के 19 वार्डों की ड्राफ्ट वोटर सूचियां जारी कर दी गईं। सुबह जैसे ही लोगो को इसके बारे में पता चला तो वे नगर कौंसिल दफ्तर पहुंच अपने-अपने वार्ड की सूचियों में अपनी वोटें देखते हुए नजर आए। ड्राफ्ट पब्लिकेशन जारी होने के साथ ही शहर में राजनीतिक हलचल भी तेज हो गई है और चुनाव में खड़े होने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार अपने वार्डों की सूचियों मे अपने व अपने खास लोगों के नाम चेक करते नजर आए। वैसे ड्राफ्ट पब्लिकेशन में सबसे कम व सबसे अधिक वोटों वाले वार्ड में लगभग डेढ़ गुणा वोटों का फर्क नजर आया।

बीसी रिजर्व वार्ड नंबर 2 में सिर्फ 1033 वोटर हैं, जबकि वार्ड नंबर 11 में सबसे अधिक 2747 वोटर हैं। यानि वार्ड नंबर 11 में वार्ड नंबर 2 से डेढ़ गुणा से भी अधिक वोटें हैं। हालांकि ये अभी ड्राफ्ट पब्लिकेशन ही है और 16 दिसंबर तक इन सूचियों पर लोग दावे व एतराज जता सकते हैं। अंतिम प्रकाशन 5 जनवरी को होगा। ऐसे में अंदाज लगाया जा रहा है कि नगर कौंसिल चुनाव फरवरी के पहले सप्ताह में हो सकता है। वैसे सरकार 13 फरवरी से पहले चुनाव करवाने को लेकर इलेक्शन सेल को लिख भी चुकी है।

