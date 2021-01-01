पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कॉलरशिप:आरके आर्य कॉलेज में मंगल सरीन संस्कृति संस्थान ने छात्रों को बांटी स्कॉलरशिप राशि

नवांशहर6 घंटे पहले
आरके आर्य कॉलेज में मंगल सरीन संस्कृति संस्थान द्वारा सलाना वजीफा व इनाम वितरण समारोह करवाया गया। समारोह के प्रमुख मेहमान आर्य प्रतिनिधि सभा पंजाब के प्रधान प्रेम भारद्वाज रहे, जबकि उनके साथ कालेज की प्रबंधक कमेटी प्रधान विनोद भारद्वाज, सचिव प्रो. एसके ब्रूटा, कोआर्डीनेटर प्रवीन सरीन ने प्रोग्राम की शुरुआत ज्योति प्रचंड की रस्म से की। संस्था के साथ जुडे योगेश मनन, अक्षय तेजपाल, दिनेश सैंगर विशेष तौर पर हाजिर हुए। सभी ने मंगल सरीन संस्था के संस्थापक चांद सरीन व उनके भाई धर्मपाल मैनी को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल डॉ. संजीव डाबर ने बताया कि यह संस्थान हर साल आर्य संस्थाओं में शिक्षा ग्रहण करने वाले विद्यार्थियों की आर्थिक सहायता करती है, जिससे विद्यार्थियों का मनोबल बढ़ता है। प्रेम भारद्वाज व विनोद भारद्वाज ने कहा कि जो भी विद्यार्थी सख्त मेहनत करता है, उसको हर व्यक्ति द्वारा सम्मान मिलना ही चाहिए। इसके बाद कोविड-19 चुनौतियां व हल विषय पर निबंध प्रतियोगिता भी करवाई गई।

जिसमें आर्य संस्था स्कूलों के 80 व कालेजों के करीब 30 विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया। प्रतियोगिता में आर्य कॉलेज की भाग्य अग्निहोत्री ने पहला, इसी कॉलेज की यशवंत कौर ने दूसरा, डीएन कॉलेज आफ एजुकेशन की अमनप्रीत, कविता व सुनैणा ने तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया। इसके साथ ही स्कूलों में करीना कौर राए ने पहला, शीतल, हरमनजीत, रमा, पल्लवी ने दूसरा व लवदीप रीया, दीपाली, अनानिया ने तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया। इन सभी छात्राओं को सम्मानित भी किया गया। मौके पर डॉ. रेनु कारा, बीएलएम गर्ल्स कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल तरनप्रीत वालीया, डीएएन कालेज प्रिंसिपल गुरबिंदर कौर व कालेज स्टाफ हाजिर रहा।

