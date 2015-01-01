पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेडिकल:14 के डीसी दफ्तर घेराव में मेडिकल प्रैक्टिशनर्स किसानों का करेंगे समर्थन

नवांशहर5 घंटे पहले
मेडिकल प्रैक्टिशनर्स एसोसिएशन जिला इकाई की ओर से एक बैठक जिला प्रधान कश्मीर सिंह ढिल्लों की अगुवाई में हुई। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों पर हो रहे अत्याचार को देखते हुए जिले के सभी टोल प्लाजों व जहां पर किसान धरने के रूप में बैठे हैं वहां जाकर ब्लड टेस्ट व सेहत सेवाएं दी जाएंगी। किसानों के आह्वान पर 14 दिसंबर को डीसी दफ्तर व एसडीएम दफ्तरों का घेराव किया जाएगा और इनकी रैलियों में मेडिकल प्रैक्टिशनर्स भी पूर्ण समर्थन करेंगे। इस मौके पर जिला सचिव धरमजीत, जिला कैशियर रामजी दास, राजेश बहराम, कश्मीर, मनजीत, हरजिंदर सिंह, विजय, बलवीर मजारी, जसपाल, केवल, तेजिंदर जोत मौजूद रहे।

