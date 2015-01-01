पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

त्योहारों के मद्देनजर फूड सेफ्टी टीम ने की सैंपलिंग:मिल्क बादाम 2, पिस्ता बर्फी 4, ड्राई फ्रूट 7 दिन बाद खाने के लायक नहीं

नवांशहर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बेस्ट बिफोर के स्टिकर किए चेक
  • मिठाई और ड्राई फ्रूट के भरे 10 सैंपल, मिठाइयों पर बेस्ट बिफोर लिखना जरूरी
  • दुकानदारों ने यूज बेस्ट बिफोर का ध्यान न रखा तो होगा 2 लाख जुर्माना

त्योहारों के मद्देनजर प्रशासन की ओर से सैंपलिंग तेज कर दी गई है। सोमवार को फूड सेफ्टी टीम ने मिठाईयों व अन्य दुकानों पर जांच करते हुए 10 सैंपल भरे गए। सहायक कमिश्नर फूड मनोज खोसला, फूड सेफ्टी अफसर बिक्रमजीत सिंह तथा दिनेशजोत सिंह ने मिठाइयां तैयार करने वाले कारखानों में सफाई के प्रबंधों का जायजा भी लिया। खोसला ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा बनाए गए कानून के तहत तैयार मिठाइयों पर बेस्ट बिफोर एक्सपायरी लिखना अनिवार्य किया गया है।

इसी के तहत टीम की ओर से दुकानों का जायजा लिया गया। इस दौरान उन्होंने मिठाई विक्रेताओं से खाने-पीने की शुद्ध वस्तुएं बेचने की अपील की। टीम द्वारा डेयरियों, हलवाई, बेकरियों, रेस्टोरेंट, कनफेक्शनरी स्टोरों सहित करियाना स्टोरों खाद्य पदार्थों मिठाईयों, दूध, दही, देसी घी क्रीम रोल, फ्रैंच फ्राइज और ड्राईफरूट इत्यादि से काजू बादाम के सैंपल भर कर निरीक्षण के लिए प्रयोगशाला भेजे गए। चेकिंग के दौरान फूड सेफ्टी एक्ट के मानकों अनुसार वस्तुएं तैयार की जा रही थी, सभी वर्करों ने सिर पर टोपी, मुंह पर मास्क इत्यादि डाले हुए थे। वस्तुओं को साफ मलमल के कपड़े के साथ ढका हुआ था तथा मिठाइयों को तैयार करने के लिए खोया खुद कारखानों में तैयार किया जा रहा था। टीम की ओर से बेस्ट बिफोर के स्टिकर भी चेक किए गए।

फूड सेफ्टी विभाग आने वाले दिनों में करेगा और सख्ती

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से मिठाइयों संबंधी बनाए गए उक्त कानून संबंधी यदि कोई दुकानदार इसे नहीं लिखता तो विभाग की ओर से उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी और 2 लाख रुपए तक का जुर्माना किया जा सकता है। वहीं विभाग की ओर से अब फूड सेफ्टी को लेकर सख्ती की जा रही है तथा आने वाले दिनों से और सख्ती होगी। सभी दुकानदारों को यह हिदायत दी गई है कि मिठाईयों पर बेस्ट बिफोर और एक्सपायरी डेट जरूर लिखी जाए।

सख्ती से लागू होगा कानून: फूड सेफ्टी अधिकारी
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा 1 अक्तूबर से मिठाइयों पर बेस्ट बिफोर एक्सपायरी लिखना अनिवार्य कानून संबंधी फूड सेफ्टी अधिकारी सहायक फूड कमिशनर मनोज खोसला, फूड सेफ्टी अफसर बिक्रमजीत सिंह तथा दिनेशजोत सिंह ने कहा कि इस कानून के सख्ती से लागू करवाया जाएगा। दूसरी और नातपोल अधिकारी बोले की अगर मिठाई के साथ डिब्बा तोला तो मिठाई बेचने वाले दुकानदारों पर जुर्माना ठोका जाएगा।

2 दिन बाद खराब होने वाली मिठाइयां

बंगाली मिठाई, मिल्क बादाम, रसगुल्ला, रसमलाई, रबड़ी रसमलाई, शाही टोस्ट, चमचम, संदेश, मलाई रोल, बंगाली रबड़ी, गुर संदेश, हरि भोग, अनार कली, रसकट्‌टा, खीर।

4 दिन तक चलने वाली मिठाइयां

लड्‌डू और खोया स्वीट्स से बना मिल्क केक, मथुरा पेड़ा, प्लेन बर्फी, मिल्क बर्फी, पिस्ता बर्फी, कोकोनट व चटकलेट बर्फी, साफ्ट पेड़ा, बूंदी लड्‌डू, कोकोनट व लाल लड्‌डू, मोतीचूर मोदक, खीर कदम।

7 दिन तक चलने वाली मिठाइयां

घी व ड्राई फ्रूट लड्‌डू, काजू कतरी, आटा लड्‌डू, ड्राई फ्रूट गुजिया, काजू केसर, काजू बेक्ड गुजिया, शकरपारा, शाही लड्‌डू, मूंग बर्फी, बेसन बर्फी, काजू अंजीर रोल।

30 दिन तक चलने वाली मिठाइयां

आटा लड्‌डू, बेसन लड्‌डू, चन्ना लड्‌डू, चन्ना बर्फी, अंजीर खजूर बर्फी, कड़छी हलवा, गजक। साथ ही दुकानदारों को हिदायत है कि मिठाई बनाते समय टोपी पहनें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें