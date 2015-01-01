पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओपीडी सेवाएं:विभिन्न मेडिकल इलाज प्रणालियों का मिक्सचर करना मरीजों के लिए हो सकता है खतरनाक

बंगा सिटी3 घंटे पहले
केंद्र सरकार के मिक्सोपैथी बिल के विरोध में शुक्रवार को गांव ढाहां कलेरां स्थित गुरु नानक मिशन अस्पताल के समूह डाक्टरों ने ओपीडी सेवाएं बंद रखी। इस दौरान मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट डॉ. रविंदर खजूरिया ने बताया कि देश के समूह डॉक्टर केंद्र सरकार के इस बिल का विरोध करते हैं। विभिन्न मेडिकल इलाज प्रणालियों का मिक्सचर करना गैर वैज्ञानिक है और ऐसा करना मरीजों के लिए जानलेवा सिद्ध हो सकता है। मिक्सोपैथी बिल के विरोध में ओपीडी सेवाएं बंद करने और रोष प्रदर्शन करने के मौके पर डॉ. जसदीप सिंह सैणी, डॉ. मुकुल बेदी, डॉ. पीपी सिंह, डॉ. महक अरोड़ा, डॉ. राहुल गोयल आदि मौजूद रहे। बता दें कि इस हड़ताल के बावजूद अस्पताल में एमरजैंसी व आईसीयू सेवाएं बहाल रखी गईं।

