सड़क निर्माण:विधायक ने हीरा जट्‌टां में शुरू करवाया सड़क निर्माण कार्य

नवांशहर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

वार्ड नं 4 में स्थित मोहल्ला हीरा जट्‌टां मोहल्ला में विधायक अंगद सिंह ने 13.88 लाख रुपए की लागत के साथ बनने वाली सड़क के निर्माण कार्य की शुरुआत करवाई। उन्होंने कहा कि नवांशहर हलका का सर्वपक्षीय विकास होगा। इसके लिए करोड़ों रुपए से इलाके की सभी सड़कें बनाई जा रही हैं। इलाके के लोगों की मांग पर तथा उनसे किए वायदों को पूरा किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर के विकास के लिए ग्रांट की कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। मौके पर मार्किट कमेटी के चेयरमैन चमन सिंह भानमाजरा, रजिंद्र चोपड़ा, राजविन्दर हीर, पंकज आहूजा, प्रदीप चांदला, राजेश गाबा, रचना छाबड़ा, पिरथी चंद, रोमी खोसला, रोहित चोपड़ा, बलविंद्र भूंबला, चेत राम रत्न और राकेश कुमार आदि मौजूद रहे।

