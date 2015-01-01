पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीम को देख दुकानदारों ने उठाया सामान:बंगा के आजाद चौक व सुनियारा बाजार में अतिक्रमण हटाओ मुहिम चलाई

बंगा सिटी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तहसील प्रशासन ने सोमवार को शहर के प्रमुख बाजारों आजाद चौक, सुनियारा बाजार आदि में अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ मुहिम चलाते हुए दुकानदारों को चेतावनी दी। एसडीएम विजराज तिड़के, कौंसिल ईओ राजीव ओबराय व पीडब्ल्यूडी के जेई रमेश कुमार की देखरेख में चलाए अभियान के दौरान प्रशासन ने दुकानदारों का सामान उठवाया। एसडीएम के निर्देशों पर शाम करीब 4 बजे इस कार्रवाई से दुकानदारों में हड़कंप मच गया और टीम को देखकर अपना सामान उठाते हुए नजर आए।

एसडीएम तिड़के ने दुकानदारों को चेतावनी दी कि दुकानों के बाहर सामान रखे जाने की वजह से लोगों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। ऐसे में दुकानदारों को सामान को दुकान के भीतर ही रखना चाहिए। प्रशासन आगे भी इस तरह के अभियान चलाएगा। बता दें कि बंगा में एनएच 344-ए के निर्माण के चलते पुल का काम अधूरा है। इस वजह से प्रशासन ने पुल के आसपास की फड़ियों को भी उठवा दिया है। कंस्ट्रक्शन का काम जोरों पर चलने के कारण शहर के अंदरूनी बाजारों में खासी भीड़ हो जाती है। लोगों की मांग है कि इन बाजारों के साथ-साथ अन्य बाजारों में भी अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया जाए।

प्रशासन लगवाए येलो लाइन, व्यापार मंडल देगा साथ : अमरजीत सिंह
व्यापार मंडल के नेता अमरजीत सिंह गोली ने कहा कि प्रशासन को चाहिए कि सभी दुकानों के आगे से अतिक्रमण हटवाया जाए। व्यापार मंडल प्रशासन के साथ है, लेकिन अतिक्रमण हटवाने से पहले प्रशासन को बाजारों में यैलो लाइन भी लगवानी चाहिए। बड़े शोरूम के साथ किए कब्जों को भी हटवाना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें