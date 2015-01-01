पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनएच के नवांशहर बाईपास पर परेशाीन:महालों व लंगड़ोया प्वाइंट्स पर नवांशहर के साइन बोर्ड छोटे

नवांशहर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोगों ने की लंगड़ोया व महालों वाय प्वाइंट्स पर बड़े बोर्ड लगाने और राउंंड अबाउट बनाने की मांग

करीब डेढ़ हजार करोड़ की लागत से बन रहे रोपड़-नवांशहर-फगवाड़ा एनएच-344-ए के नवांशहर बाईपास पर नवांशहर संबंधी साइन बोर्ड विजिबल न होने के कारण अक्सर लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। हालात ये हैं कि अब सर्दियों में धुंध के चलते लोगों को नवांशहर के आने का पता ही नहीं चलता और वे आगे निकल जाते हैं और फिर उन्हें गढ़शंकर रोड क्रॉसिंग पर आकर लंगड़ोया या फिर महालों वाय प्वाइंट के पीछे रह जाने का पता चलता है।

लोकल वाहन चालक तो गढ़शंकर रोड होते हुए नवांशहर पहुंच जाते हैं, लेकिन अन्य शहरों से नवांशहर आने वाले लोगों या फिर जिन्हें गढ़शंकर रोड का रास्ता मालूम नहीं रहता उनके लिए खासी मुश्किल खड़ी हो जाती है। बता दें कि एनएच 344-ए के तहत लंगड़ोया से महालों तक 10 किलोमीटर लंबा नवांशहर बाईपास भी बनाया गया है। अब अगर जालंधर से चंडीगढ़ जाने या फिर चंडीगढ़ से जालंधर जाने के लिए लोगों को नवांशहर आने की जरूरत नहीं है और वे बाईपास से होकर गुजर सकते हैं। लेकिन चंडीगढ़ से नवांशहर आने वालों को लंगड़ोया के पास से और जालंधर से नवांशहर आने वालों को महालों के पास से नवांशहर सिटी की ओर टर्न लेना पड़ता है।

मगर दोनों ही जगहों (लंगड़ोया व महालों) पर नवांशहर का रास्ता दर्शाते हुए या तो बोर्ड लगाए नहीं गए हैं और अगर लगाए गए हैं, तो वे बेहद छोटे आकार में हैं जो नजर ही नहीं आते। धुंध के दिनों में तो उनका नजर आना लगभग नामुमकिन ही है। हालात ये हैं कि लंगड़ोया के पास लंगड़ोया गांव आने का बोर्ड तो बड़े प्वाइंट साइज में लगाया गया है, जबकि नवांशहर सिटी की ओर मुड़ने का बोर्ड बेहद छोटा है, जो तेज गति से गुजरने वाली गाड़ी के चालक को नजर ही नहीं आ सकता। लोगों ने मांग की है कि इन दोनों जगहों पर बड़े बोर्ड लगाए जाएं तथा गाड़ियों के मुड़ने के लिए राउंड अबाऊट भी हों।

रिश्तेदार जालंधर से नवांशहर आए, महालो वाय प्वाइंट पर नवांशहर को संकेत करता नहीं दिखा बोर्ड : रतन

समाज सेवक रतन कुमार जैन कहते हैं कि पिछले दिनों उनके एक रिश्तेदार जालंधर से नवांशहर आए थे, लेकिन महालों वाय प्वाइंट पर उन्हें नवांशहर की ओर मुड़ने का संकेत करता कोई बोर्ड नहीं दिखा और आगे निकल गए। काफी आगे जाकर उन्हें नवांशहर के पीछे छूट जाने का एहसास हुआ, तो वे मुश्किल से नवांशहर पहुंचे। उन्होंने गढ़शंकर क्रॉसिंग फ्लाईओवर पर धुंध के कारण हुए हादसे का मुद्दा भी उठाया।

बड़े बोर्ड लगाए जाएंगे : प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
एनएच बना रही कंपनी के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर सुशील कुमार कहते हैं कि दोनों ही जगहों पर बड़े बोर्ड लगाए जाएंगे। बोर्ड किस इग्जेक्ट लोकेशन पर लगाए जाएं, इसे लेकर विचार किया जा रहा है। जल्द ही बोर्ड लगा दिए जाएंगे।
सुशील कुमार, प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजन

