बारिश ने एकदम बढ़ाई ठिठुरन:शीत लहर से रात का तापमान 90, अधिकतम 240 सेल्सियस, आज आंशिक बादल छाएंगे, बढ़ेगी ठंड

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • 10 साल में पहली बार नवंबर के एक दिन में 17 एमएम बारिश

जिले में रविवार रात को हुई बारिश के बाद से लगातार शीतल लहर का प्रभाव बढ़ रहा है। रविवार की रात को रिकार्ड हुई 17 एमएम बारिश पिछले दस सालों में नवंबर के महीने में एक दिन में हुई सबसे अधिक बारिश है। एक दिन में इतनी बारिश होने से सर्दी एकाएक बढ़ जाती है। रविवार व सोमवार की रात को हुई झमाझम बारिश ने ऐसा ही किया है और एकदम से ठिठुरन बढ़ चुकी है। सोमवार के बाद मंगलवार को भी दिन के समय शीत लहरें भी चलीं, जिससे दिन का तापमान सामान्य (27 डिग्री) के मुकाबले तीन डिग्री की गिरावट यानि (24 डिग्री) पर रहा। वहीं रात के वक्त न्यूनतम तापमान भी 9 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है।

मौसम विभाग मुताबिक आज भी आंशिक बादल छाएंगे, जबकि ठंडी हवाएं चलने से सर्दी बढ़ेगी। उधर सर्दी के एकदम बढ़ने के साथ लोग भी सर्द कपड़े पहने हुए नजर आए। सर्दी के मौसम की शुरुआत होने पर डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि बच्चे और बुजुर्गों को सर्दी से बचना चाहिए।

सामान्य से 50% ज्यादा हुई बारिश जबकि नवंबर में 7-8 एमएम ही होती है

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार मानसून जाने के बाद नवंबर में बारिश के कम ही चांस रहते हैं। पिछले 10 सालों की बात करें तो 2017 में पूरे नवंबर में सामान्य से 50 फीसदी ज्यादा बारिश हो पाई। इस बार नवंबर के एक ही दिन में 17 एमएम बारिश हो गई। जबकि नवंबर में सामान्य बारिश 7-8 एमएम होती है। इसका असर यह देखने को मिला है कि जो हाड़ कांपने वाली सर्दी ज्यादातर दिसंबर में शुरू होती है। वो नवंबर से ही शुरू होने लगी है। 10 सालों का रिकार्ड भी टूटा अगर पिछले 11 सालों की बात करें तो एक ही दिन में 15 एमएम तक बारिश नहीं हो पाई है। ऐसे में इस बार नवंबर में एक ही दिन में हुई 17 एमएम बारिश ने 10 सालों का रिकार्ड तोड़ा, जबकि पूरे महीने की बारिश को मिलाकर सिर्फ 2017 में 15 एमएम बारिश रिकॉर्ड हुई थी।

राहत एक्यूआई मोडरेट कैटेगरी में पहुंचा

पराली और दीपावली पर पटाखों के प्रदूषण ने नवांशहर जिले की हवा को काफी प्रदूषित कर दिया था। लेकिन रविवार की रात को हुई बारिश ने उसे पूरी तरह से धो डाला। ऐसे में सिटी की हवा में प्रदूषण की मात्रा अब मोडरेट कैटेगरी में दर्ज हुई, जबकि मंगलवार शाम को पीएम-2.5 का स्तर 17 पर रिकार्ड हुआ। जबकि पीएम 10 की मात्रा 54 थी तथा ये दो दिनों से 100 से कम के स्तर पर ही है। हालांकि अगर आगे फिर से खेतों में पराली जलती है तो उसका असर फिर से हवा में देखने को मिल सकता है। क्योंकि अभी एक सप्ताह तक बारिश के आसार नहीं हैं। ऐसे में सुबह-शाम पड़ने वाले कोहरे में प्रदूषण के कण जमने शुरू हो जाते हैं। माहिरों का मानना है कि पराली को आग लगाने से उठने वाला धुंआ और दिवाली के दिन चलाए गए पटाखों के धुएं में प्रदूषण बढ़ गया था, लेकिन बारिश होने से प्रदूषण छट गया।

