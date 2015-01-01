पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:पुरानी पेंशन बहाली संघर्ष कमेटी मांगों को लेकर 24 को करेगी रोष प्रदर्शन

नवांशहर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला पुरानी पेंशन बहाली संघर्ष कमेटी के जिला सचिव ओमकार शींहमार व अन्य सदस्यों ने बताया कि पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ पुरानी पेंशन बहाली संघर्ष कमेटी पंजाब और सीपीएफईयू द्वारा संयुक्त रुप से एनपीएसई पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम इंप्लायमेंट यूनियन के तहत जिला स्तरीय 24 नवंबर को रोष प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि नई पेंशन स्कीम के तहत 2004 के बाद नए भर्ती मुलाजिमों पर लागू की गई है, जिसमें मुलाजिमों के बुढ़ापे के लिए कुछ भी नहीं है। पिछले साल पंजाब सरकार ने एनपीएस रिव्यू के लिए रिव्यू कमेटी का गठन किया था जो कि अभी तक कागजों तक ही सीमित है। समिति द्वारा यूनियन के नेताओं के साथ कोई बातचीत नहीं की गई और नई पेंशन को खत्म करते हुए पुरानी पेंशन की व्यवस्था बारे कोई प्रस्ताव पेश नहीं किया गया।

इसी के रोष स्वरूप एनपीएस कर्मचारी 24 नवंबर को दोपहर 1 बजे बारादरी पार्क से रोष प्रदर्शन शुरू करेंगे। इस दौरान पंजाब सरकार का पुतला फूंक कर प्रशासन को राज्य सरकार के नाम ज्ञापन दिया जाएगा। मौके पर राजिंदर कुमार, परमिन्दर जीत सिंह, रणजीत वर्मा, जसविन्दर कुमार, हरबंस लाल, देव मित्र, सुरिंदरजीत संघा व दिलजोहन सिंह भी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें