खाली पड़ी जमीन की पैमाइश करने का मामला:पंचायत समिति ने खुदवाई जमीन की नींव, मौके पर पहुंचे गांधी, बोले- पहले करवाई जाए निशानदेही

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंडोरा मोहल्ला में दशकों से खाली पड़ी जमीन की पैमाइश करने का मामला
  • मोहल्लावासी बोले- जमीन अगर सरकार की तो लोगों के लिए बने कम्युनिटी हॉल

स्थानीय पंडोरा मोहल्ला श्मशानघाट के साथ लगने वाली दो कनाल तीन मरले जमीन को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद सोमवार को बीडीपीओ राजेश चड्ढा मौके पर पहुंचे और उन्होंने इस जगह को समिति की बताते हुए वहां पर नींव खोद दी। इस दौरान मौके पर प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी प्रेम गांधी भी मौके पर पहुंचे और कहा कि समिति जिस प्वायंट से पैमाइश कर नींव बना रही है, वे गलत है। इससे उनकी जगह कम हो गई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि वे जमीन की निशानदेही करवांएगे। बता दें कि रविवार दोपहर को अचानक कुछ लोग जेसीबी के लेकर पंडोरा मोहल्ला में पहुंच गए थे और उन्होंने आते ही खाली जमीन पर नींव खोदने की कोशिश की, लेकिन मोहल्लेवासियों ने इसका विरोध किया था। इस दौरान मौके पर दिनेश सेंगर, भारती आंगरा आदि भी मौजूद रहे।

सड़क चौड़ी हो और कम्युनिटी सेंटर बनाया जाए : आंगरा

शिवसेना प्रधान एवं पंडोरा मोहल्ला निवासी भारती आंगरा ने कहा कि जिस जगह पर पंचायत समिति ने नींव खोदी है, उस जगह से सड़क को चौड़ा किया जाना चाहिए। मोहल्ले के लोगों की मांग है कि इस जगह पर समिति को लोगों के इस्तेमाल के लिए कम्युनिटी सेंटर बनाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा मोहल्ले के लोगों को कामन इस्तेमाल के लिए या फिर बच्चों की इनडोर गतिविधियों के लिए कोई भी जगह उपलब्ध नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि वे इस मामले को लेकर पंचायती राज विभाग के अधिकारियों से भी बात करेंगे, ताकि इस जगह पर पंडोरा मोहल्ले के लोगों के इस्तेमाल के लिए एक हाल बनाया जा सके।

