पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आंकड़ा 4 लाख मीट्रिक टन पार:पनग्रेन ने सबसे अधिक, एफसीआई व प्राइवेट ने की कम खरीद, धान की खरीद ने बीते 10 साल का रिकार्ड तोड़ा झाड़ भी बढ़ा

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में धान की सरकारी खरीद का आंकड़ा 4 लाख मीट्रिक टन पार कर गया है। हालांकि जिले में धान का झाड़ बढ़ा है, मगर कहा यह भी जा रहा है कि जिले की मंडियों में धान बाहरी राज्यों से भी आया है। मगर इस संबंध में खुले में कोई तस्वीर जो जिले से संबंधित है, वह सामने नहीं आई है। इसके बावजूद यह जांच का विषय है। मगर मंडियों में आमद व खरीद की बात करें तो मंडियों में अभी भी 3600 मीट्रिक टन की आमद हो रही है, जिसके चलते अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि मंडियों में धान की आमद व खरीद का आंकड़ा 4 लाख 10 हजार मीट्रिक टन से पार होने की संभावना है।

जिला मंडी अधिकारी स्वर्ण सिंह ने बताया कि जिले की मार्केट कमेटी नवांशहर, बंगा व बलाचौर में कुल 4 लाख 3 हजार 230 मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीद की जा चुकी है। जिसके तहत खरीद एजेंसी पनग्रेन ने 1 लाख 48 हजार 665 एमटी, एफसीआई ने 6 हजार 482 एमटी, मार्कफेड ने 1 लाख 5 हजार 599 एमटी, पनसप ने 1 लाख 4 हजार 326 एमटी, वेयर हाउस ने 33 हजार 870 एमटी व प्राइवेट ने 4 हजार 288 एमटी धान की खरीद की है।

यूपी से चोरी छिपे धान नवांशहर पहुंचने की रही चर्चा

जिले में धान की आमद 4 लाख एमटी पार होने से कहीं न कहीं यूपी व पड़ोसी राज्यों से चोरी छिपे धान जिला मंडियों में पहुंचने की चर्चा को सच साबित करता लग रहा है। हालांकि जिले मे कहीं भी इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। मगर कयास लगाया जा रहा है कि भले ही झाड़ बढ़ा हो इसके बावजूद बिना बाहरी राज्यों से धान आए आंकड़ा इतना ऊपर नहीं जा सकता। जिले की मंडियों में धान की आमद बीते सालों में कम व बढ़ती ही रही है।

मंडियों में बाहरी राज्यों से आया है धान
किरती किसान यूनियन के नेता सुरिंदर सिंह बैंस और आम आदमी पार्टी नेता गगन अग्निहोत्री का कहना है कि जिले में धान का झाड़ बढ़ा है, मगर साथ ही कहीं न कहीं चोरी-छिपे मंडियों में धान की आमद भी जरूर हुई है। उन्होंने कहा कि बाहरी राज्यों से आए धान की वजह से ही मंडियों में खरीद का आंकड़ा 4 लाख मीट्रिक टन पार हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें