समर्थन:फिजीकल हैंडीकैप्ड एसोसिएशन और सेवा सोसायटी किसानों के हक में उतरी

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
किसानों द्वारा केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ चंडीगढ़ रोड पर स्थित शॉपिंग मॉल के सामने दिए जा रहे धरने में फिजीकल हैंडीकैप्ड एसोसिएशन और हैंडीकैप्ड सेवा सोसायटी पंजाब के पदाधिकारियों ने शामिल होकर समर्थन दिया। संगठनों के नेताओं अमरीक सिंह, राजू काहमा, बलिहार सिंह, कशमीर सणावा, जसवीर सिंह हंसरों ने कहा कि कृषि कानून न केवल किसानों के लिए बल्कि देश की करीब 80 फीसदी आबादी के लिए घातक हैं। इस मौके पर किरती किसान यूनियन नेता हरमेश ढेसी, जिला प्रधान सुरिंदर सिंह बैंस, कुलविंदर चाहल, तरसेम बैंस, गुरबख्श कौर, परमजीत सिंह, भुपिंदर सिंह ने संबोधित किया।

