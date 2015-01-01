पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेरिफिकेशन:दिन भर एसडीएम दफ्तर में जुटे रहे संभावी उम्मीदवार,23 दिसंबर तक होगा दावे व एतराजों पर फैसला, 5 जनवरी को होंगी लिस्टें फाइनल

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
फरवरी में संभावित नगर कौंसिल चुनावों की ड्राफ्ट वोटर सूचियों पर दावे व एतराज जताने का बुधवार 16 दिसंबर अंतिम दिन था। इसे लेकर बुधवार को एसडीएम दफ्तर में खूब हलचल रही। नवांशहर व राहों में कौंसिल चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार अपने-अपने वार्डों की वोटर सूचियों को दुरूस्त करवाने के लिए भाग दौड़ करते नजर आए। देर शाम खबर लिखे जाने तक दावे व एतराज दिए जा रहे थे। कोई कह रहा था कि उनके वार्ड में अधिक वोटें डल गई हैं, जिन्हें वे निकलवाकर सही वार्ड में भेजना चाहते हैं। तो किसी को ये भी लग रहा है कि उसके पक्के समर्थकों की वोटें गलती से किसी और वार्ड में चली गई हैं तथा वे उन्हें अपने वार्ड में लाने के लिए दावे जता रहा है। चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक व वोटर सूचियों में वोट को सही करवाने वालों ने सही जानकारियों सहित एसडीएम दफ्तर में बुधवार सुबह से ही डेरा डाल रखा था।

एसडीएम दफ्तर की ओर से भी आने वाले दावों व एतराजाें को बीएलओज व सुपरवाइजरों के पास वेरिफिकेशन के लिए भेजा जा रहा था। इन दावों व एतराजों पर चुनाव अधिकारी की ओर से 23 दिसंबर तक फैसला सुनाया जाना है तथा उसके बाद 5 जनवरी 2021 को वार्ड वाइस वोटों का अंतिम प्रकाशन होगा, जिसके आधार पर कौंसिल चुनाव करवाए जाएंगे।

