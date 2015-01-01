पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राह के रोड़े हटेंगे:महालों साइड से फ्लाईओवर को नवंबर के अंत तक खोलने की तैयारी, काम शुरू

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
  • जालंधर से चंडीगढ़ जाने वालों को मिलेगी राहत, 15-20 दिन में खोली जाएगी फ्लाईओवर की दूसरी साइड
  • धुंध के कारण गढ़शंकर रोड पर हादसे के बाद जागा प्रशासन

स्थानीय गढ़शंकर रोड पर बाईपास के फ्लाईओवर पर बुधवार 18 नवंबर को लो विजिबिलिटी व धुंध के कारण हुए हादसे के बाद प्रशासन व निर्माण कार्य करवा रही कंपनी ओर से अब इस फ्लाईओवर की एक साइड को जल्द चालू करने का फैसला किया है। इसके लिए महालों साइड से फ्लाईओवर को चालू करने के लिए काम में तेजी ला दी गई है, ताकि जालंधर से चंडीगढ़ की ओर से जाने वाले ट्रैफिक को बिना रुकावट फ्लाईओवर पर एंट्री मिले और गाड़ियों को सर्विस लेन पर उतरना ही न पड़े।

बता दें कि छह दिन पहले जालंधर से चंडीगढ़ की ओर से जाने वाली एक के बाद एक छह गाड़ियां लो विजिबिलिटी के कारण सर्विस लेन पर उतरने की बजाए, फ्लाईओवर के आगे रखे क्रैश बैरियरों से टकराकर बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई थीं। उसके बाद से ही इस फ्लाईओवर के काम की कछुआ चाल को लेकर सवाल उठने शुरू हो गए थे। अब कंपनी की ओर से फ्लाईओवर की एक साइड (जालंधर-महालों साइड) को ट्रैफिक के लिए इसी सप्ताह खोलने का लक्ष्य रखा है, जबकि फ्लाईओवर की दूसरी साइड (चंडीगढ़ से आने वाले वाहनों के लिए) भी इसके दो-तीन सप्ताह तक खोले जाने की संभावना है।

बता दें कि जिला मुख्यालय को ट्रैफिक से निजात दिलाने के उद्देश्य से एनएच 344-ए के फोरलेन प्रोजेक्ट के तहत लंगड़ोया से गांव महालों तक बाईपास बनाया गया है। बाईपास का काम करीब 97 फीसदी हो चुका है, जबकि बाईपास में आने वाले गढ़शंकर रोड पर स्थित फ्लाईओवर का काम ही बाकी बचा है। किसी न किसी कारण से फ्लाई ओवर का काम बार-बार रुक जाता था। अब इसका मुकम्मल होने के करीब है और सिर्फ इसे सड़क से जोड़े जाने वाले रैंप पर स्लैब ही डालनी बाकी है।

गुज्जरपुर रेलवे ओवरब्रिज की ढलान होने से और बढ़ जाती है रफ्तार, इसलिए कम विजिबिलिटी में सर्विस लेन की ओर नहीं मुड़ पातीं गाड़ियां, लंगड़ोआ साइड समतल

इस फ्लाईओवर पर जालंधर-महालों साइड से आने वाले ट्रैफिक के लिए पहले खोले जाने के बीच तकनीकी वजह ये है कि महालों साइड पर फ्लाईओवर से थोड़ा पहले ही रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज है। इस रेलवे पुल पर चढ़ते समय गाड़ियों की रफ्तार तेज हो जाती है और फिर गढ़शंकर रोड फ्लाईओवर से ठीक पहले ढलान के कारण ये रफ्तार और बढ़ जाती है। तेज रफ्तार में अगर ऊपर से धुंध के कारण विजिबिलिटी कम हो जाए, तो गाड़ियों के सर्विस लेन पर उतरने की बजाए क्रैश बैरियरों से टकराने का खतरा अधिक हो जाता है। बुधवार 18 नंवबर को भी कुछ इसी वजह से हादसा हुआ था। जबकि दूसरी साइड (लंगड़ोया साइड) पर सड़क समतल है।

काम तेजी पर है, उम्मीद है कि चार-पांच दिन में महालों वाली साइड से आने वाले ट्रैफिक के लिए इस खोल दिया जाएगा। दूसरी साइड से भी 15-20 दिन में काम पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।
सुशील कुमार, प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर

कई बार आ चुकी सड़क निर्माण में रुकावट
किसी न किसी कारण सड़क का निर्माण कार्य रुकता रहा है। पहले हाईवोल्टेज तारें इस सड़क के ऊपर से गुजरती थी, उन तारों को वहां से हटाने में समय लगा। सड़क के पुल के अनुसार एक खंभे की हाईवोल्टेज तारों को पुल के ऊपर से गुजारा गया, तो दूसरी तारों को अंडरग्राउंड किया गया है।

