प्रदर्शन:बहराम टोल प्लाज पर कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में धरना-प्रदर्शन जारी

बहराम3 घंटे पहले
कस्बा बहराम के टोल प्लाजा पर खेती कानूनों के विरोध में विभिन्न किसान संगठनों की ओर से शुक्रवार को भी धरना प्रदर्शन जारी रखा गया। इस दौरान युवा नेता चौधरी जोगराज जोगी निमाणा ने कहा कि किसानी संघर्ष नौजवान वर्ग के लिए प्रेरणास्त्रोत बनकर उभरा है, क्योंकि इस बार लड़के-लड़कियों ने भारी संख्या में शामिल होकर यह साबित कर दिया है कि वे योद्धे बनकर आए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस संघर्ष को हर वर्ग का

भरपूर समर्थन मिल रहा है, वहीं नौजवान वर्ग भी किसानी मांगों की पूरी हिमायत करता है। खेती कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए किसानों द्वारा किए गए भारत बंद इतिहास का सबसे सफल और शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन था। प्रदर्शन में इंद्रजीत सिंह मान, सुदागर राम, मक्खन सिंह संघा, जयराम सिंह, जसवंत राय, महिंदर सिंह, राकेश कुमार, दविंदर कुमार मौजूद रहे।

