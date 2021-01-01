पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्वदलीय बैठक:रंजीत पर दर्ज मामला खारिज और परिवार की मदद करने की सरकार को रखी मांग

नवांशहर6 घंटे पहले
  • बसपा ने सर्वदलीय बैठक में उठाया काजमपुर के युवक का मामला

बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने चंडीगढ़ में बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक के दौरान जिले के गांव काजमपुर के युवक का मुद्दा उठाते हुए युवक पर दर्ज केस को खारिज करवाने और परिवार की मदद करने की सरकार से मांग की है। पार्टी के पंजाब प्रधान जसवीर सिंह गढ़ी व पंजाब महासचिव नछत्तर पाल ने बताया िक बैठक के दौरान उनकी तरफ से सरकार के समक्ष यह मुद्दा उठाया गया।

इस दौरान उन्होंने सीएम को घटना के बारे में बताया कि दिल्ली में शरारती तत्वों द्वारा जब महिलाओं के टैंट पर हमला किया गया, तब नौजवान जिला शहीद भगत सिंह नगर के गांव काजमपुर के नौजवान रणजीत सिंह द्वारा बीच बचाव करते हुए महिलाओं को उपद्रवियों से बचाया गया। मगर तब पुलिस की मौजूदगी में ही दंगाईयों द्वारा युवक के साथ अमानवीय व्यवहार किया गया। पुलिस ने भी युवक पर जुल्म किए। जिसके बाद

दिल्ली पुलिस ने युवक पर मामला दर्ज करके उसे गिरफ्तार किया। पार्टी जहां इस घटना की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा करती है वहीं पर सरकार से मांग करती है कि युवक पर दर्ज मामला खारिज करवाकर उसे जेल से छुड़वाया जाए। इस पूरे मामले में युवक के परिवार का साथ दिया जाए। उक्त नेताओं ने बताया कि बैठक के दौरान सीएम द्वारा परिवार की हस संभव मदद करने का आश्वासन दिया गया।

