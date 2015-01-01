पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूरी हुई कम:मत्तेवाड़ा से राहों तक सड़क 95% पूरी, बरनाला-खुर्द के इलाके की 100 मीटर सड़क अभी अधूरी

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
  • सतलुज दरिया पुल बनने से लुधियाना की दूरी हुई कम, लाभ न के बराबर, क्योंकि
  • 2016 में जिले को राहों के जरिए लुधियाना से जोड़ने के लिए चालू किया था दरिया सतलुज पर बनाया पुल
  • फंड की कमी की वजह से बचे 5% पुल का काम नहीं हो पा रहा पूरा

औद्योगिक सिटी लुधियाना के साथ जिला शहीद भगत सिंह नगर को सड़क मार्ग के जरिए जोड़ने के उद्देश्य से दरिया सतलुज पर बने पुल को चालू हुए करीब चार साल बीत चुका हैं। लोक निर्माण विभाग द्वारा यहां दरिया सतलुज से लेकर राहों तक की सड़क का काम करीब 95 फीसदी तक पूरा कर लिया गया है। मगर राहों से लेकर दरिया सतुलज तक की सड़क के तहत पड़ते गांव बरनाला खुर्द का पुल व करीब 100 मीटर लंबी सड़क अभी अधूरी है, जिस वजह से इस पुल का फायदा लोगों को सही से नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

हालांकि विभाग का कहना है कि जल्द ही सड़क निर्माण का काम शुरू करवाया जाएगा। मगर सरकार द्वारा लोगों को सुविधाएं खासकर सड़क मार्गों को विकसित करने के दावों की यह सड़क हवा निकाल रही है। सड़क पर बनने वाले पुल का टेंडर लगाने संबंधी मंजूरी के लिए फाईल विभाग के चीफ इंजीनियर के दफ्तर भेजी गई है। हालांकि बताते हैं कि फंडों का अभाव है, इसलिए काम आगे नहीं बढ़ाया जा रहा। उधर, विभाग के एसडीओ जसवंत सिंह ग्रेवाल का कहना है कि विभाग के दफ्तर में टेंडर संबंधी मंजूरी का इंतजार किया जा रहा है, मंजूरी मिलने पर तुरंत काम शुरू करवा लिया जाएगा।

पुल बनने से लुधियाना की राहों से दूरी रह गई सिर्फ 37 किमी. काम जल्द पूरा करने की मांग

मत्तेवाड़ा के पास दरिया सतलुज पर पुल बनने से लुधियाना की राहों से दूरी करीब 37 किलोमीटर रह गई है। जबकि राहों से बाया फिल्लौर लुधियाना की दूरी करीब 51 किलोमीटर की है। इस पुल के बनने से यह दूरी करीब 15 किलोमीटर तक कम हो गई है। मगर सड़क पूरी तरह न बन पाने की वजह से पुल बनने का लाभ लोगों को नहीं मिल पा रहा है। इस लिए क्षेत्र के लोगों की मांग है कि सड़क जल्द से जल्द बनाई जाए। ताकि दरिया सतलुज पर बने मत्तेवाड़ा पुल का लाभ लोगों को मिल सके।

14 करोड़ का प्रोजेक्ट, 11.2 किमी. बननी है लंबी सड़क सरकार ने जारी किए 10 करोड़
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार लोक निर्माण विभाग की तरफ से करीब 11.2 किलोमीटर लंबी इस सड़क के निर्माण के लिए करीब 14 करोड़ रुपए का प्रोजेक्ट बनाया गया था। जिसके तहत सड़क की चौड़ाई जो 5 मीटर को 7 मीटर करना शामिल है। हालांकि प्रोजेक्ट के तहत करीब 95 फीसदी काम पूरा कर लिया गया है। जिन-जिन स्थानों पर सड़क आसपास की जमीन से निचले स्तर पर है, वहां पर पानी के बहाव से सड़क को होने वाले आशंकित नुकसान से बचाने के लिए भी उपयुक्त स्ट्रक्चर बनाना भी शामिल है। सरकार द्वारा इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए 10 करोड़ रुपए की राशि ही जारी की गई है। कहीं न कहीं इस वजह गांव बरनाला खुर्द का पुल व यहां की सड़क अधूरी है।

