रिपेयर:कामाक्षी दरबार को जाने वाला रोड खस्ताहाल, रिपेयर की मांग

कमाही देवी28 मिनट पहले
कमाही देवी के कामाक्षी दरबार से मेन बाजार और होशियारपुर को जाने वाली सड़क की दशा बहुत बदहाल है। इस संबंधित कामाक्षी दरबार के साथ लगती मार्केट के दुकानदारों ने रोष जताते बताया की इस सड़क का तीन चार वर्ष से रिपेयर न होने से टूटकर बुरा हाल है। स्थानीय लोगों ने कहा कि माता दरबार से यह सड़क होशियारपुर को जाने वाले लिंक रोड से जुड़ती है और बहुत से लोग माता का आशीर्वाद लेने इस सड़क के

रास्ते से दरबार पहुंचते हैं। लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारी तरसेम लाल ने कहा कि इस सड़क की रिपेयर का एस्टीमेट बन चुका है परंतु पैसे आने में देरी के कारण यह काम अटका पड़ा है। स्थानीय दुकानदारों रविंदर मेहता, राकेश कुमार, विक्रांत, कृष्ण, बिट्टू ने इस सड़क को जल्द से जल्द ठीक करवाने की अपील की।

