श्रद्धांजलि:आरएसएस ने खटकड़कलां में शहीद को श्रद्धांजलि दी

शहीद-ए-आजम सरदार भगत सिंह के पैतृक गांव खटकड़कलां में जालंधर से आए आरएसएस वर्करों ने शहीद को नमन किया। इस दौरान उनके साथ विभिन्न स्कूलों व कॉलेजों के विद्यार्थी भी मौजूद रहे। राष्ट्रीय सेवा संघ दोआबा जोन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शहीद भगत सिंह के बुत के समक्ष श्रद्धांजलि भेंट करने के बाद उनकी जन्मभूमि की मिट्‌टी का तिलक लगाकर देश मजबूती के लिए शपथ भी ली। उन्होंने विद्यार्थियों को देश के महान शहीदों की कुर्बानियों से अवगत करवाया और उनके दिखाए रास्ते पर चलने की प्रेरणा दी। इस दौरान आरएसएस के पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि देश की एकता व अखंडता को मजबूत करने के लिए उनका संगठन हमेशा काम करता रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आरएसएस एक राष्ट्रवादी संगठन है तथा इसका राजनीति से सीधे कुछ भी लेना देना नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि जो भी राजनीतिक दल या संगठन देश की मजबूती के लिए काम करता है, संघ उसकी बात का समर्थन करता है।

