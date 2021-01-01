पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कौंसिल चुनाव:शिअद के पास नहीं उम्मीदवार, तभी कर रहे हमख्यालियों की बात

नवांशहर6 घंटे पहले
  • विधायक अंगद सिंह ने घोषित किए प्रत्याशी, प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में अकाली दल पर कटाक्ष-

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव को लेकर विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों में हलचल तेज हो गई है। कांग्रेस विधायक अंगद सिंह ने मंगलवार को नवांशहर से 19 और राहों के 12 कांग्रेसी उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा की। वहीं शहर के विकास के लिए रोड मैप भी बताया। उन्होंने अकाली दल पर जवाबी हमले करते हुए कहा कि अकाली दल पहले भाजपा के साथ मिलकर शहर में चुनाव लड़ता था और अब उसे शहर के कई वार्डों में उम्मीदवार ही नहीं मिल

रहे, इसलिए हमख्यालियों के साथ एडजस्टमेंट की बातें कर रहा है। अकाली दल शहर में लाइटें खराब होने का मुद्दा बना रहा है और दूसरी तरफ हमख्यालियों के साथ चुनाव लड़ने की बात कह रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि यही वह हमख्याली हैं जो कुछ समय पहले तक कुर्सी पर बैठे थे इनकी तारें पहले से ही जुड़ी हुई थीं। जो अब नंगी हो गई है।

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव को लेकर शहर के विकास का अपना रोड मैप भी बताया- उन्होंने शहर के रोड मैप का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि पहले विकास उन इलाकों में होगा, जहां अधिक आबादी होगी। इसके अलावा सरकारी ठेकों में लोकल ठेकेदारों को प्राथमिकता दिया जाना यकीनी बनाया जाएगा। एनओसी की प्रक्रिया सरल की जाएगी।

सरकारी जायदादों पर किए कब्जे छुड़वाए जाएंगे और शहर में डेवलपमेंट टैक्स को कम करवाया जाएगा। विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले वे अपने घोषित पांचों ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट्स स्टेडियम, एलईडी लाइट्स, हलके में सरकारी कॉलेज, बढ़िया सड़कों आदि पर भी काफी काम करवा चुके होंगे। इसके अलावा शहर के पंडोरा मोहल्ला में पानी की समस्या, फट्‌टी बस्ता चौक को चौड़ा करने, मिनी बाइपास आदि पर भी काम हो चुका है। इस

मौके पर पूर्व विधायक गुरइकबाल कौर बबली, सीनियर कांग्रेस नेता राणा कुलदीप, चमन सिहं भानमाजरा, जयदीप जांगड़ा, जोगिंदर छोकर, बलबीर उस्मानपुर, रजिंदर चोपड़ा, चौधरी हरबंस लाल, कलाधर दीवान, अश्वनी गंगड़, गोपाल जांगड़ा, विक्की गिल, ललित शर्मा, सुभाष, राकेश विक्की, अवतार भुल्लर, सचिन दीवान, हनी चोपड़ा, अरूण दीवान, अभिषेक जैन आदि उपस्थित थे।

