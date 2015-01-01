पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवांशहर-बलाचौर रोड पर हादसा:कार के साथ टक्कर में स्कूटी सवार बुजुर्ग की मौके पर मौत

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
टुकड़ों में बिखरी स्कूटी।
  • संत गुरमेल सिंह चैरिटेबल अस्पताल के पास हुआ हादसा

नवांशहर-बलाचौर रोड पर सोमवार दोपहर करीब पौने 1 बजे हुए सड़क हादसे में स्कूटी सवार बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई। कार के साथ घटित हुआ हादसा इतना भयानक था कि स्कूटी टुकड़ों में तबदील हो गई। पुलिस ने हादसे के संबंध में धारा 174 की कार्रवाई की है। बलाचौर थाने के एएसआई राजिंदर पाल ने बताया कि गांव उटाल (जाडला) के रहने वाले जोगिंदर सिंह (80) स्कूटी (नंबर-पीबी-32-सी-5733) पर सवार होकर गांव से बलाचौर की ओर जा रहे थे।

जब वे संत गुरमेल सिंह चैरिटेबल अस्पताल के पास सड़क क्रॉस करने लगे तो उनकी स्कूटी एक कार (नंबर-सीएच-02-7858) की चपेट में आ गई। टक्कर काफी जोरदार थी, जिस कारण स्कूटी के परखच्चे उड़ गए, जबकि कार को भी काफी नुकसान पहुंचा। हादसे में स्कूटी सवार जोगिंदर सिंह की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। कार को जिला यमुनानगर के पिपली माजरा का रहने वाला गुलशेर सिंह चला रहा था, जबकि इसमें पांच लोग सवार थे। पुलिस ने मृतक के ताया के लड़के नछत्तर सिंह के बयानों पर कार्रवाई करके शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

