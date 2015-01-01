पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष रैली:बंगा से शिअद का जत्था रवाना

बंगा सिटी3 घंटे पहले
हलका बंगा से शिअद कार्यकर्ताओं का जत्था फगवाड़ा में की जाने वाली रोष रैली में भाग लेने के लिए विधायक डॉ. एसके सुक्खी की अगुवाई में रवाना हुआ। इस मौके पर शिअद दोआबा जोन के प्रधान सुखदीप सिंह शुकार, एससी विंग के जिला प्रधान सोहन लाल ढंडा, सतनाम सिंह, नवदीप सिंह, संतोख सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह, निर्मल सिंह, कुलविंदर सिंह, दलजीत सिंह, पाल सिंह, केसर सिंह, जसविंदर सिंह मान, सुखदेव, तरसेम लाल, जीत सिंह, चरनजीत गोसल, शिंगारा राम, कुलदीप, सुखविंदर सिंह, चरन दास, तलविंदर सिंह, जसकिंदर सिंह, कमलजीत, मोहन लाल, गुरमेल सिंह, जसपाल सिंह, इकबाल सिंह, मलकीत सिंह, बलजिंदर, परमजीत, कमलेश रानी, भूपिंदर सिंह, हरजिंदर सिंह, अमोलक सिंह, सुरिंदर पाल,रमन कुमार मौजूद रहे।

