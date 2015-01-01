पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:वेतन की मांग को लेकर जंगलात विभाग ने धरना देकर की नारेबाजी, देर शाम जारी होने पर उठाया

नवांशहर5 घंटे पहले
जंगलात वर्कर यूनियन पंजाब रेंज नवांशहर ने वेतन जारी करने की मांग को लेकर वीरवार को वन रेंज दफ्तर के आगे धरना दिया। इस दौरान वर्करों की ओर से प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। धरने को संबोधित करते हुए रेंज प्रधान कश्मीर लाल, वाइस प्रधान सतपाल, सचिव जरनैल सिंह ने कहा कि विभाग में काम करते वर्करों को अभी तक तनख्वाह नहीं दी गई, जिस कारण उन्हें काली दिवाली मनाने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा है। वेतन न मिलने से उन्हें घरों का गुजारा करने में भी काफी मुश्किलें आती हैं।

बजट आए हुए भी कई दिन हो चुके हैं, लेकिन फिर भी उनको तनख्वाहें देने के लिए आनाकानी की जा रही है। उधर, देर शाम धरने के दौरान उनकी तनख्वाहों की अदायगी भी होनी शुरू हो गई। जिसके बाद वर्करों ने धरने को खत्म कर किया। इस मौके पर राम किशन, शमशेर सिंह, राम प्रकाश, सतनाम सिंह गुरबख्श राम आदि मौजूद रहे।

