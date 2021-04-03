पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान:हिमाचल में हिमपात और जिले में हुई हल्की बारिश के चलते 5 डिग्री लुढ़का तापमान

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री और न्यूनतम पारा 120 रहा, विजिबिलिटी 50 मीटर, 12 किमी. रफ्तार से चली हवा

बुधवार व वीरवार की मध्यरात्रि को हुई हलकी बारिश और उसके बाद दिनभर धूप न निकलने के चलते दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 5 डिग्री कम होकर 18 पर पहुंच गया, जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान भी चार डिग्री कम होकर 8 पर पहुंच गया है। पिछले एक सप्ताह में ये पहली बार हुआ है, जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 20 डिग्री से कम और न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री से कम हुआ है। वीरवार को दिनभर धूप नहीं निकली और साथ में दोपहर बाद 12 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से सर्द हवाएं भी चलने लगीं, जो सर्दी का एहसास और बढ़ाती रहीं।

दोपहर बाद चार बजे फिर से हलकी बारिश शुरू हुई और आसमान में अंधेरा छा गया और विजिबिलिटी भी 50 मीटर तक ही रह गई। रात के वक्त तो बारिश से हालात ऐसे बन गए कि चौपहिया वाहनों के शीशों से बाहर कुछ भी नजर नहीं आ रहा था और अधिकतर चौपहिया वाहन रेंगते हुए नजर आ रहे थे। नवांशहर में बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री था, जोकि वीरवार को 18 डिग्री रिकार्ड हुअा, जबकि बुधवार को

न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री था और वीरवार को ये चार डिग्री कम यानि 8 डिग्री रहा। पूरा दिन ठंड से लोग कंपकपाते रहे। बारिश के चलते बाजारों में भीड़ कम ही रही। मौसम विभाग की मानें, तो आने वाले दिनों में भी राहत के आसार दिखाई नहीं दे रहे हैं। आने वाले दो-तीन दिनों में जहां बारिश की भी संभावनाएं बनी रहेंगी, वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 6 से 8 डिग्री के आसपास बना रहने की उम्मीद है।

दिन भर रही कंपकंपी, बाजारों में भीड़ कम रही, आने वाले 2-3 दिन तक बारिश की संभावना

लोगों को हीटरों का सहारा -सभी टोटकों के बावजूद ठिठुरन व कंपकंपी से राहत मिलती नजर नहीं आ रही है। लोगों के घरों में हीटर व आग के अलाव सुबह से शाम तक चल रहे हैं वहीं ब्लोअर व हिटरों से तापमान को नियंत्रित करने का हर आमोखास प्रयास कर रहा है। ऊपर से बारिश का सितम आम जनता को दोहरी मार दे रहा है। सूर्यदेव के दर्शन भी वीरवार को नहीं हुए। समूचा आलम घने कोहरे की आगोश में है। इससे आम जनता की मुश्किलें बढ़ती जा रही हैं और कामकाज प्रभावित हो रहा है।

जिले में हुई बारिश के कारण तापमान में काफी गिरावट आई है, वहीं दुकानों पर ग्राहक भी कम आ रहे हैं। बारिश के चलते रुटीन की भांति वीरवार को बाजारों में लोग कम ही नजर आए। ज्यादातर लोग घरों में ही दुबके रहे। दिन भर चली सर्द हवाओं ने लोगों को ठंड का एहसास करवाया। इस दौरान दुकानदारों ने सारा दिन आग सेंक समय बिताया। खेतीबाड़ी माहिरों के अनुसार यह बारिश फसलों के लिए काफी लाभदायक है। वहीं मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आने वाले दो तीन दिनों में बारिश की संभावनाएं बनी हुई हैं। आने वाले सप्ताह में लोगों को तापमान से कुछ राहत मिलेगी।

