मां-बाप के कत्ल का मामला:सौतेली मां व पिता के कत्ल के आरोपी बेटे ने किया सरेंडर, 4 दिन के रिमांड पर, आरोपी से मामले की पूछताछ शुरू

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी हरदीप सिंह।

थाना बलाचौर के गांव बुर्ज में गुजरे वीरवार की रात को हुए मां-बाप के कत्ल के आरोपी हरदीप सिंह ने सरेंडर कर दिया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में चार दिन का रिमांड हासिल कर आरोपी से मामले की पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। बता दें कि हरदीप पर आरोप है कि उसने अपने पिता और सौतेली मां का वीरवार रात को तेजधार हथियारों के साथ कत्ल कर दिया था।

हत्या के बाद से ही हरदीप फरार था। आरोपी के खिलाफ उसके चाचा के बयानों के आधार पर मामला दर्ज किया गया था। आरोपी हरदीप के ग्रीस में रह रहे भाई ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो जारी कर अपने रिश्तेदारों पर ही हरदीप को उकसाने का आरोप लगाया था। वीडियो वायरल करने वाले दलजीत सिंह (आरोपी हरदीप का भाई) ने कहा कि ये ही उसके भाई को उनकी सौतेली मां के प्रेगनेंट होने के बारे में कहते थे। फिलहाल पुलिस ने हरदीप को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है और उससे पूछताछ के बाद ही ये मामला आगे बढ़ेगा। जांच अधिकारी एसआई जरनैल सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी का चार दिन का रिमांड हासिल किया गया है।

