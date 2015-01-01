पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसएचओ देहल ने संभाला चार्ज, बोले-:माइनिंग व नशा रोकने पर दिया जाएगा विशेष ध्यान

नवांशहर7 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों से की सहयोग देने की अपील

राहों थाने के नव नियुक्त एसएचओ सब इंस्पेक्टर हरप्रीत सिंह देहल ने वीरवार को अपना कार्यभार संभाल लिया है। इस दौरान अपनी नियुक्ति के बाद हरप्रीत सिंह देहल ने कहा कि राहों में अवैध माइनिंग रोकना और नशा रोकना उनकी प्राथमिकता में होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों के सहयोग से लोगों को अच्छा प्रशासन देना उनकी प्राथमिकता में रहेगा। बिना लोगों के सहयोग से अपराध को रोका नहीं जा सकता है।

ऐसे में अगर किसी भी व्यक्ति को किसी शरारती व्यक्ति या अपराधी व्यक्ति के बारे में जानकारी हो तो वे उनसे बिना संकोच संपर्क कर सकते हैं। सरकार की ओर से अवैध माइनिंग और नशा रोकने प्रति सख्त आदेश जारी किए गए हैं और उन आदेशों को लागू करने में कोई कमी नहीं छोड़ी जाएगी। अपनी नियुक्ति के बाद उन्होंने अपने जूनियर व सहायक अधिकारियों को पूरी ईमानदारी से काम करने की भी अपील की। बता दें कि राहों इलाके में नाजायज माइनिंग काफी बड़े स्तर पर होती रही है और ऐसे में वहां पर पिछले एक वर्ष में 6 थाना प्रभारी बदले जा चुके हैं। राजनीतिक दबाव के चलते शिकायतें होती रहती हैं और ऐसे में वहां पर बहुत कम समय ही कोई एसएचओ टिक पा रहा है।

